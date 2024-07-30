Qualcomm introduces chip to democratise 5G smartphone access in India

Qualcomm on July 30 announced Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 system-on-chip with which it aims to bring 5G to 2.8 billion smartphone users across the globe. Designed to enable gigabit 5G on smartphones under $99, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 will initially be offered by Xiaomi in a smartphone expected to be announced before the end of this year.

“The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Mobile Platform is a significant leap forward in making 5G technology more accessible, so more people can navigate the world at 5G speeds,” said Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We are excited to be working with Qualcomm Technologies to enable access to gigabit-fast connectivity for users” said Muralikrishnan B, President, Xiaomi India. “Many people have yet to experience the benefits of 5G, and thanks to Snapdragon 4s Gen 2, Xiaomi can bring 5G connectivity to a broader audience to help reshape the way the world connects and interacts.”

Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2: Details

The system-on-chip has an octa-core design for CPU, featuring two Kryo Prime cores (A78-based) and six Kryo efficiency cores (A55-based). While the Kryo Prime cores offer peak speed of up to 2GHz, and uses the same 4nm processing node as the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, the efficiency cores go up to 1.8GHz. The chip supports FHD+ displays of up to 90Hz refresh rate, gigabit 5G connectivity with support for standalone network, and dual-frequency GNSS (L1 + L5), including India’s NavIC.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2: Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Kryo CPU – 2 PC (up to 2GHz) and 6 EC (up to 1.8GHz)

GPU: Qualcomm Adreno GPU, API support: OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.0, Vulkan 1.1, hardware-accelerated H.265 and VP9 decoder

5G: Snapdragon 5G modem-RF system, up to 1Gbps

Wi-Fi: Qualcomm Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth: v5.1

Camera: Qualcomm Spectra Image Signal Processor, Dual 12-bit ISPs, Up to 16MP + 16MP dual camera with 30FPS zero shutter lag, up to 32MP single camera with 30 FPS zero shutter lag, Up to 84MP photo capture, 1080p single video capture at 60 FPS, 1080p dual video capture at 30 FPS, HEIC photo capture, H.264 (AVC) and H.265 (HEVC) video capture, slow-motion video capture 720p at 120 FPS, Multi-Frame Noise Reduction (MFNR), Motion Compensation Temporal Filter (MCTF) for video, video image stabilization, and face detection.

Audio: Qualcomm Aqstic audio codec, Qualcomm Aqstic smart speaker amplifier, Qualcomm aptX Adaptive audio at 96 kHz