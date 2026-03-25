Redmi announces Note 15 Special Edition launch on April 2: What to expect

Redmi has announced the launch of the Redmi Note 15 Special Edition (SE) in India on April 2. Ahead of the launch, the company has previewed the smartphone on its X account, showcasing the device in a new colour variant featuring a red faux-leather back with a gold-finished frame. The Special Edition is expected to carry similar hardware specifications as the standard model, which was launched in India earlier this year. The Redmi Note 15 is currently available in Black, Glacier Blue and Mist Purple.

According to a GSMArena report, the Redmi Note 15 5G Special Edition appears to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 15 New Year Cherry Red edition that was earlier launched in China. Here’s what the standard Redmi Note 15 offers:

Redmi Note 15: Details

The Redmi Note 15 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, which the company claims will offer 48-month lag-free performance. The Redmi Note 15 5G sports a curved 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness.

ALSO READ: Apple's AI-powered Siri may get a standalone iPhone app: What to expect The smartphone also carries TUV triple eye care certification and supports Hydro Touch 2.0. The smartphone weighs 178 grams and features a slim 7.35mm profile, while the Iris Purple variant measures 7.4mm in thickness.

For photography, the smartphone features a 108MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. At the front, there is a 20MP camera for selfies, video calls and more. The main camera also offers support for 4K video recording.

In terms of battery, the smartphone packs a 5,520mAh unit with support for 45W charging. The device also carries an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance, along with military-grade durability. On the software side, the Redmi Note 15 runs HyperOS 2 based on Android 15 and offers features such as Google Gemini and Circle to Search.

ALSO READ: Google may make it easier to import memory from other AI chatbots to Gemini The standard Redmi Note 15 5G starts at Rs 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Redmi Note 15 5G: Specifications