Reliance launched first VR headset, JioDive: Check price, features & more



The JioDIve headset comes at the right time to allow IPL fans to view matches in a 360-degree view on a virtual hundred-inch screen. Jio never misses a chance to surprise its users, this time Jio launched its first Virtual Reality headset in the country, called JioDive.



Jio aims to give its users the experience of mixed reality to its users. This comes following the news of JioGlass, the more advanced version of Jio's virtual reality headset. The JioDive is a smartphone-based VR headset that works with the Jio cinema app and allows users to experience a match in different camera angles and in multiple languages.

What's the price of JioDive?



If you are a Paytm user, you can save Rs 500 by making a payment through the Paytm wallet, and users can even claim a discount of Rs 100 on purchasing anything about 500 from the platform. The Jio VR headset JioDive comes at an affordable price of Rs 1299. All interested users can purchase JioDive from Jio Mart, which is available in a black colour variant.

JioDive Features



The headset also takes care of adjustable lenses with centre and side wheels for sharper images and optical comfort. The JioDive is available for Jio users, and experience the TATA IPL on a Jio Cinema on a 100-inch virtual screen. The headset supports Android and iOS with a display size between 4.7 inches to 6.7 inches. And the VR headset is compatible with Android 9 or above or iOS 15 or above.

How to use JioDive?