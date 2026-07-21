Fresh data centre capacity sees 59% annual growth in Jan-Jun: Report

India's data centre segment witnessed a 59 per cent annual growth in fresh capacity additions to 258 MW IT during January-June, according to Savills.

In a statement on Tuesday, real estate consultant Savills India said, "The new data centre capacity additions in India surged to 258 MW IT in the first half of 2026, compared to 162 MW IT in H1 2025".

The capacity additions took the country's total operational stock to 1.8 GW IT.

Of the total operational stock, Savills said that hyperscalers accounted for 36 per cent, followed by enterprise-focused facilities at 8 per cent and edge data centres at 1 per cent. The remaining 55 per cent comprised facilities catering to both hyperscalers and enterprises.

"India's data centre market is set for significant expansion, with total capacity projected to nearly fourfold and reach over 7 GW IT by 2030," the consultant forecast.

Srihari Srinivasan, Director & Lead - Data Centre Services, Savills India, said the Indian data centre market continues to witness sustained growth, driven by both established operators and an influx of new funds and developers.

"While the broader colocation market has experienced relatively moderate demand due to increasing enterprise adoption of cloud services, demand from hyperscalers and large enterprises remains strong and is expected to continue underpinning market expansion," he added.

The consultant expects emerging demand from Neo-Cloud service providers, which are actively evaluating India as a strategic destination because of cost advantages, location-agnostic nature, and expanding infrastructure ecosystem.

"Despite the steady market outlook, facilitation of power and suitable land parcels for DC development remains a critical challenge across all key data centre markets in India, requiring Hyperscalers and DC Operators to explore new clusters for future expansion, with the support of local governments," Srinivasan said.