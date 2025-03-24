Monday, March 24, 2025 | 08:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Tech Wrap March 24: Samsung Galaxy A26, Google Project Astra, Claude AI

Tech Wrap March 24: Samsung Galaxy A26, Google Project Astra, Claude AI

Samsung launches Galaxy A26. Google will let Gemini Live see your screen and camera. Anthropic adds web search to Claude. WhatsApp will let you share 'motion photos'

Tech Wrap March 24

Tech Wrap March 24

BS Tech New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
Samsung has introduced the Galaxy A26 5G in India, expanding its Galaxy A-series lineup. Powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset, the device features AI-driven tools such as object eraser and AI select. Priced from ₹24,999, the smartphone is now available for purchase.
   
Google has begun rolling out a "Share screen with Live" feature for Android, leveraging Project Astra technology. As reported by 9To5Google, this functionality is being introduced to a limited set of users with an active Gemini Advanced subscription.
 
 

Also Read

samsung Galaxy A26 5G

Samsung launches AI-enhanced Galaxy A26 smartphone in India: Price, specs

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Tab S10 FE could launch in April: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung to extend rollout of One UI 7 to more devices: Check eligibility

Galaxy Buds 3 series, Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch Ultra

Massive discounts on Samsung Galaxy wearables, including Ring: Know details

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Fan Edition series is in the works: What to expect

 
Anthropic has integrated web search into Claude AI, allowing users to obtain responses based on the latest available online data. This feature aims to improve real-time accuracy and provide direct citations for verification. The move positions Claude AI to compete more effectively with OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google Gemini.
   
WhatsApp is testing a feature that enables Android users to share motion photos across individual chats, groups, and channels. According to WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned messaging platform will allow users to send and receive short audio-visual clips captured while taking photos.
   
Apple is reportedly working on integrating Visual Intelligence into its wearable lineup, including the Apple Watch. A Bloomberg report indicates that future Apple Watch models may feature built-in cameras. Additionally, Apple Intelligence-powered visual processing capabilities are expected to extend to upcoming AirPods models equipped with cameras.
   
The next-generation iPhone 17 series is expected to introduce significant updates beyond the annual Apple Silicon refresh and iOS enhancements. The Pro models could see major design revisions, affecting both internal hardware and external aesthetics. Here are some of the key expected changes for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.
   
Samsung is reportedly developing extended reality (XR) smart glasses, expected to be introduced in 2025. These glasses are anticipated to run on Google's Android XR platform, similar to the upcoming Project Moohan XR headset. As per Android Authority, Samsung aims to design the glasses for greater comfort and usability, especially when compared to bulkier XR headsets.
   
OnePlus is reportedly working on a compact flagship smartphone, potentially competing with the iPhone 16e and Pixel 9a. As per a MoneyControl report, the OnePlus 13T Mini may launch in China by the end of next month, featuring a design similar to its compact rivals.
   
Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone and the Galaxy Tab S10 FE tablet next month. Both devices recently appeared on Geekbench, a benchmarking platform. According to GSMArena, the Galaxy S25 Edge is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, while the Galaxy Tab S10 FE may feature the Exynos 1580 chipset.
   
Ubisoft’s latest title, Assassin’s Creed: Shadows, launched on March 20 and has already attracted over 2 million players within two days. According to Ubisoft, this milestone surpasses the initial player count of previous installments such as Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.
   
The POCO M7 5G is a budget-friendly smartphone designed for essential daily tasks. It offers a reliable experience for calls, video streaming, casual gaming, and music playback. For those seeking a value-for-money option, this device presents a viable choice.

More From This Section

Assassin's Creed Shadow

Assassin's Creed: Shadows surpasses predecessors with 2mn players in 2 days

Samsung Project Moohan

Samsung smart glasses may launch alongside Moohan XR headset later in 2025

OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13T Mini may rival iPhone 16e and Pixel 9a in compact phone segment

Apple Watch Series 10 in Aluminum finish (46mm: Jet Black)

Apple Watch and AirPods with cameras, support for AI features in the works

Project Astra

Project Astra: Soon, Google will let Gemini Live see your screen and camera

Topics : Samsung Galaxy Gemini AI AI Models

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

DC vs LSG Toss TimeMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayMP Salary HikeDC vs LSG Live ScoreDelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayDC vs LSG Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon