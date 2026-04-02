Tech Wrap April 2: Vivo V70 FE, Realme 16 launched, Google AI Pro storage

Vivo expanded its portfolio in India on April 2 with the launch of the Vivo V70 Fashion Edition (FE). The Vivo V70 FE sports a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chip and packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 90W charging. The Vivo V70 FE is now available for pre-booking. For the uninitiated, the Vivo V70 FE joins the V70 lineup that comprises the Vivo V70 and V70 Elite, which were launched in February.

Realme launched the Realme 16 5G in India on April 2. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo chipset, the smartphone includes a rear “selfie mirror” designed to make taking selfies easier using the main camera. The device packs a 7,000mAh battery, which the company claims can last up to two days.

Google has raised the cloud storage limit for consumers who purchase the Google AI Pro subscription plan. Earlier, the cloud storage limit offered to consumers on the Google AI Pro plan was 2TB, and now it has been raised to 5TB, without any increase in price. The increased storage can be used for Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos backup. This upgraded plan is still available at a price of Rs 1,950 per month.

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 15 Special Edition (SE) in India on April 2. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, the smartphone packs a 5800mAh battery. The smartphone sports a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display and has a 50MP primary camera at the back. The Redmi Note 15 Special Edition (SE) is offered in three new colour options — Crimson Reserve, Carbon Black, and Frosted White.

Google has partnered with Samsung to integrate Google Photos into Samsung smart TVs, allowing users to view their personal memories on a larger screen. The integration will be available on select 2026 Samsung TV models, where users can access their photos through the Daily+ row, the Daily+ app launcher, and the Now Brief widget within the TV interface.

Samsung has introduced a new app to tackle a common travel problem—motion sickness. Called Hearapy, the app is now available on Android via the Google Play Store and claims to reduce symptoms like nausea using sound. According to the company, the app uses sound to help users stay balanced and feel comfortable while travelling, instead of relying on medication or other methods.

Apple has reportedly rolled out an iOS 18 security update for iPhone users, aimed at addressing a recently identified exploit chain known as “DarkSword.” According to a report by 9To5Mac, the update, released as iOS 18.7.7 (build 22H340), is available for all iPhones still running iOS 18, including devices that are eligible for newer versions but haven’t been updated. The move comes as reports highlight the active use of the exploit by surveillance vendors and suspected state-backed actors.

Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup for April, bringing titles like Lords of the Fallen, Tomb Raider I, II and III Remastered, and Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream to all subscribers. According to Sony, these games will be available to claim for subscribers from April 7 through May 4, offering a mix of action RPG, classic remasters, and multiplayer co-op gameplay.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has shared an internal memo with employees to mark the company’s 50th anniversary, reflecting on its growth, impact, and future direction. The memo was shared by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman on X (formerly Twitter) and highlights Apple’s evolution from a garage startup to a global technology company with billions of active devices.

Thin and light laptops are usually predictable. You expect a clean design, decent performance, and a focus on portability over everything else. The Samsung Galaxy Book6 Pro follows that formula; however, Samsung seems to have made fewer compromises here, offering a great touchscreen AMOLED display and an Intel Core Ultra X7 processor.