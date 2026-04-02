Apple releases iOS 18.7.7 update to counter DarkSword exploit chain: Report

Apple has reportedly rolled out an iOS 18 security update for iPhone users, aimed at addressing a recently identified exploit chain known as “DarkSword.” According to a report by 9To5Mac, the update, released as iOS 18.7.7 (build 22H340), is available for all iPhones still running iOS 18, including devices that are eligible for newer versions but haven’t been updated. The move comes as reports highlight the active use of the exploit by surveillance vendors and suspected state-backed actors.

As per the report, citing Wired, Apple said the update is being pushed automatically to users with auto-updates enabled to ensure critical security protections are delivered without delay. Apple has also reiterated its recommendation for users to upgrade to the latest iOS version for more advanced safeguards, while making this patch available to those who continue using iOS 18.

What is DarkSword

DarkSword is an exploit chain identified by Google’s Threat Intelligence Group that affects iOS versions between 18.4 and 18.7. It works by combining multiple vulnerabilities to gain deeper access to devices, making it particularly concerning in targeted surveillance campaigns.

According to researchers, the exploit has been used by commercial spyware operators and potentially state-sponsored entities, raising concerns around user privacy and device security. Wired cited Google as saying that DarkSword has been used by various hacker groups to break into the iPhones of users in Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Ukraine.

Apple had earlier released a limited patch for older devices that could not upgrade further, but users on newer iPhones who stayed on iOS 18 remained exposed. With iOS 18.7.7, the company is extending protection to all remaining users on the older operating system, closing a critical security gap."