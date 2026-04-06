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OnePlus Nord 6 with 9000mAh battery launching on April 7: What to expect

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, the OnePlus Nord 6 will pack a 9,000mAh battery and will be available from April 9 on the e-commerce platform Amazon

OnePlus Nord 6 is launching on April 7

OnePlus Nord 6 is launching on April 7

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 3:38 PM IST

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OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus Nord 6 in India on April 7, a successor to the OnePlus Nord 5. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed that the OnePlus Nord 6 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip and pack a 9,000mAh battery. The smartphone will come with IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K protection against dust and water. The company has also confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be launched as an Amazon Specials product, stating its availability on the e-commerce platform Amazon from April 9.

OnePlus Nord 6 launch details

  • Date: April 7
  • Time: 7:00 PM IST
  • Availability: Amazon
  • Sale: April 9
 

OnePlus Nord 6: What to expect

OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord 6 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. As per the company, it will arrive with support for 165 FPS gameplay on Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The smartphone will come with a “Touch Reflex” chip and a six-axis console controller gyro.
 
For Wi-Fi connectivity, the OnePlus Nord 6 will feature a G2 Wi-Fi chip. The smartphone will pack a 9,000mAh battery, which has been claimed to offer up to 2.5 days of battery life. As per the company’s website, the OnePlus Nord 6 will arrive in three colour options – silver, green and black. Additionally, the OnePlus Nord 6 will run on OxygenOS and will offer six years of software patches.
 
According to a report from 91Mobiles, the smartphone will likely sport a 165Hz 1.5K AMOLED display, the same panel used on the OnePlus 15. On the camera side, the smartphone is expected to get a 50MP Sony LYTIA-600 primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultrawide and a 32MP front camera.

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As per the previous report, the OnePlus Nord 6 is likely to be priced higher compared to its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord 5, which was launched in India last July with a starting price of Rs 29,999. 
 
OnePlus Nord 6: Expected specifications
  • Display: 1.5K AMOLED, 165Hz refresh rate
  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
  • RAM: Up to 12GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 256GB UFS 4.1
  • Rear Cameras: 50MP Sony LYTIA-600 (OIS) + 8MP ultrawide
  • Front Camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 9,000mAh 
  • Charging: 80W wired
  • Operating System: OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16
  • Water Resistance: IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K
  • Software Support: 4 major OS updates, 6 years of security patches

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 3:37 PM IST

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