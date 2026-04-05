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Home / Technology / Tech News / Britain woos Anthropic to expand after clash with Pentagon: Report

Britain woos Anthropic to expand after clash with Pentagon: Report

The US government blacklisted Anthropic,designating the company a national-security supply-chain risk after it refused to allow the military to use AI chatbot Claude for US surveillance

Anthropic

Anthropic (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2026 | 10:53 PM IST

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Britain is trying to tempt Anthropic to expand its presence in the country, as it seeks to capitalise on a fight between the maker of artificial intelligence app Claude and the US Defense Department, the Financial Times said on Sunday. 
British government proposals for Anthropic range from an office expansion in London to a dual stock listing, the newspaper reported, citing people with knowledge of the plans. 
Anthropic and Britain's Department of Science, Innovation and Technology did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. 
Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office has supported the department's work, which will be put to Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei when he visits in late May, the FT said. 
 
The US government blacklisted Anthropic,designating the company a national-security supply-chain risk after it refused to allow the military to use AI chatbot Claude for US surveillance or autonomous weapons. 
A US judge temporarily blocked the blacklisting, and the AI startup has a second lawsuit pending over the supply-chain risk designation.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Britain AI technology US Pentagon

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First Published: Apr 05 2026 | 10:43 AM IST

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