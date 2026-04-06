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Samsung to discontinue Messages app by July 2026: What it means for users

Samsung plans to discontinue its Messages app in the US by July 2026, urging Galaxy users to switch to Google Messages, with guided steps and limited access on new devices

Samsung Messages app to shut down in July 2026

Samsung Messages app to shut down in July 2026, the company asks users to shift to Google Messages (Image: Samsung U.S)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 12:13 PM IST

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Samsung is preparing to shut down its native Messages app in the US by July 2026 and is asking users to move to Google Messages instead. Samsung has announced the move through an “End of Service Announcement,” stating that the app will stop working after the deadline. The change marks a shift in Samsung’s messaging approach, as it moves away from its own app and aligns more closely with Google’s platform for a more consistent Android experience. Google Messages is being positioned as the default alternative, with Samsung also guiding users through the transition.

Samsung Messages app: What is changing

Once the Samsung Messages app is discontinued, users will no longer be able to send messages through it. The only exception will be emergency services or pre-defined emergency contacts on the device. After July 2026, the app will also be removed from the Galaxy Store, meaning it cannot be downloaded again. 
 
Samsung has already started limiting access. For instance, users of newer devices like the Galaxy S26 cannot download the app. The change mainly affects Galaxy devices running Android 12 or newer, while older devices on Android 11 or below will not be impacted. 

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Samsung advises users to move to Google Messages

Samsung has advised users to switch to Google Messages to continue using messaging services without disruption. In its official note, the company said users should “upgrade your messaging experience” by making Google Messages their default SMS app. 
To make the shift easier, Samsung has also shared a step-by-step guide for users, with in-app notifications and instructions. On devices running Android 14 and above, the Google Messages app icon may automatically move to the home screen dock once the switch is complete.

Step-by-step guide to switch to Google Messages

  • Open or download Google Messages.
  • The first time you open the app, a message appears: “To use Messages, make it your default SMS app.”
  • Tap the “Set default SMS app” button.
  • Select Google Messages. Google Messages is the white icon with the blue conversation bubble.
  • Tap “Set as default.”
  • Google Messages is now your default messaging app.

Things to keep in mind

For devices launched before 2022, switching apps may temporarily interrupt ongoing RCS chats. However, these conversations can resume once both users move to Google Messages. Regular SMS and MMS messaging will continue to work during this transition period. 
Samsung also pointed out that Google Messages offers several improvements, including better integration with Android features and support for modern messaging standards.

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Topics : Samsung Galaxy Samsung Mobiles Latest Technology News Samsung India

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 12:13 PM IST

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