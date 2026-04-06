Apple releases iOS 26.5 public beta 1: Check new features, how to install

Apple has rolled out the first public beta of iOS 26.5, giving iPhone users who have enrolled in Apple’s iOS 26 beta programme the opportunity to test new features. According to 9To5Mac, the update introduces the “Suggested Places” feature in Apple Maps, end-to-end encryption for RCS, and the ability to push Live Activities to third-party accessories. iOS 26.5 public beta 1 can now be installed on compatible iPhone models. Here’s a closer look at what’s new in the update:

iOS 26.5 public beta: What’s new

Apple Maps: According to a report, the new “Suggested Places” feature is now available in the public beta of iOS 26.5. The tool highlights trending locations nearby, along with suggestions based on users’ recent searches. The feature appears directly in the search tab within Apple Maps, making it easier to discover places without entering specific queries.

Ads in Maps: As reported, support for ads in Apple Maps is now part of the public beta of iOS 26.5. The update includes backend changes that indicate Maps could show local ads based on users’ location, search activity, or what they are viewing.

RCS encryption: Apple is once again testing end-to-end encryption for RCS messages in the public beta of iOS 26.5. The feature was first spotted in the iOS 26.4 beta, but the company had already confirmed that end-to-end encryption for RCS would not arrive with the iOS 26.4 update and would instead be introduced in a future release. With this update, encryption has returned for testing, though it is still unclear whether it will be part of the public rollout. ALSO READ: Microsoft introduces MAI-Transcribe-1, Voice-1, Image-2 AI models: Details Apple is once again testing end-to-end encryption for RCS messages in the public beta of iOS 26.5. The feature was first spotted in the iOS 26.4 beta, but the company had already confirmed that end-to-end encryption for RCS would not arrive with the iOS 26.4 update and would instead be introduced in a future release. With this update, encryption has returned for testing, though it is still unclear whether it will be part of the public rollout.

New App Store subscription options: The public beta of iOS 26.5 hints at changes to how subscriptions may work on the App Store. Public beta testers may see new subscription options, including monthly billing linked to a 12-month commitment. The report also suggests support for paying annual plans in monthly instalments at a discounted rate, although complete details are yet to be confirmed.

EU-specific features in testing: In the European Union, Apple continues testing features tied to third-party accessories. These include support for Live Activities on external devices, along with improvements to notifications and proximity pairing. There’s no confirmation yet on when these features will roll out publicly or which accessories will support them.

Other: iOS 26.5 public beta adds automatic Bluetooth pairing for accessories like Magic Keyboard, Mouse, and Trackpad. The update also adds a new Inuktitut keyboard and expands message transfer options when moving data from iPhone to Android. ALSO READ: Planning to buy a Mac? Apple store deliveries may take up to five months iOS 26.5 public beta adds automatic Bluetooth pairing for accessories like Magic Keyboard, Mouse, and Trackpad. The update also adds a new Inuktitut keyboard and expands message transfer options when moving data from iPhone to Android.

iOS 26.5 public beta 1: Eligible models

iPhone Air

iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17e

iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e

iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

iOS 26.5 public beta 1: How to install