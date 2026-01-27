Tech Wrap Jan 27: Vivo X200T, Apple's updated AirTag, HP HyperX OMEN 15

Vivo has launched its X200T smartphone in the Indian market. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor and features a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the camera front, the Vivo X200T comes with a triple 50MP rear camera setup that has been developed in collaboration with German optics brand Zeiss.

Apple has introduced the second-generation AirTag, marking the first update to the tracker since its launch in 2021. Although Apple has not branded it as “AirTag 2,” the original version has been discontinued and replaced. The updated AirTag retains the same design while offering a longer tracking range, an improved speaker, and tighter integration with the Find My network, including support for locating AirTags using an Apple Watch.

HP has launched the HyperX OMEN 15 gaming laptop in India, making it the first product under its newly announced HyperX gaming brand revealed at CES 2026. The laptop is equipped with Intel’s 14th-generation Core i7 processor and Nvidia’s RTX 50-series laptop GPU. According to HP, the system is built to handle modern AAA games, esports titles, and content creation tasks with sustained performance.

The iQOO 15R is set to launch in India on February 24, the company announced on January 27. iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya also shared a preview of the phone’s rear design on X. The smartphone will feature a light-and-dark grey checkered pattern on the back, along with a dual camera setup placed on a square camera module. The company has confirmed that the iQOO 15R will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, and it will be the first ‘R’ model in iQOO’s flagship lineup.

Samsung has revealed the Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition, a special version of its foldable smartphone designed for athletes participating in the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. The company said the device will be used by athletes throughout the Games, including in the Olympic Village and during competitions.

Meta is reportedly preparing to test paid subscription plans across Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. According to a TechCrunch report, the subscriptions are expected to unlock additional features, AI tools, and enhanced controls. The plans, which may roll out for testing in the coming months, are aimed at users, creators, and businesses, while keeping the core app experience free.

Anthropic has begun rolling out interactive workplace tools within its AI assistant Claude. The update allows users to view, edit, and take action on content from third-party applications without leaving the chat interface. Anthropic said the integration supports tools such as Asana, Slack, Figma, and Canva, expanding on earlier features that allowed background actions.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are expected to launch alongside the Galaxy S26 lineup in February. A SamMobile report cites a screenshot from the Samsung Members app that lists both models on the device selection screen. The upcoming earbuds are tipped to arrive with updated designs and new features.

Apple’s Mac lineup is expected to see several updates in 2026. The company is reportedly planning refreshes for existing Mac models, a new entry-level MacBook, and a shift to next-generation silicon based on a 2nm process. An OLED MacBook Pro is also said to be under development.

Google is expected to unveil Android 17 later this year. Ahead of the announcement, leaked images of the operating system have reportedly appeared online. According to 9To5Google, the visuals show blurred UI elements, a redesigned screen recording interface, and signs of features such as app lock and bubbles.

Apple has rolled out iOS 12.5.8 and iPadOS 12.5.8 for older iPhones and iPads that no longer receive major iOS upgrades. The update includes a certificate extension set to expire in January 2027, which is required for services like iMessage and FaceTime to continue functioning. The update arrives more than three years after the previous iOS 12 release in January 2023.

Apple has released the third developer beta of iOS 26.3 for supported iPhone models. The update focuses on system stability, performance improvements, and refinements rather than major new features. A report by The Mac Observer suggests the stable version may arrive in early February.

Google has confirmed that Chrome will stop supporting macOS Monterey starting with Chrome version 151, which is expected around July 28, 2026. While Chrome will continue to work on macOS 12, users will no longer receive new features or security updates unless they upgrade to macOS Ventura or newer.

Apple is reportedly nearing the rollout of long-delayed Siri upgrades first announced at WWDC 2024. A Bloomberg report cited by 9To5Mac suggests Apple may preview Gemini-powered Siri features as early as next month, possibly through the iOS 26.4 beta.

Google has added support for sharing photos and videos in Gmail using a built-in Google Photos picker. As noted on Google’s support page, users can now attach backed-up media from their Photos library without switching apps or completing additional sign-in steps.

Microsoft has introduced the second generation of its in-house AI chip, alongside new software tools aimed at developers. The company said the new “Maia 200” chip is now live at a data center in Iowa, with another site planned in Arizona. The Maia line was first introduced in 2023.

Samsung Electronics is expected to begin production of its next-generation HBM4 memory chips next month, with supplies planned for Nvidia, according to a Reuters report. The company is working to close the gap with rival SK Hynix after earlier supply delays affected its earnings and share price.