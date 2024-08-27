Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Technology / Tech News / Telegram under scanner for extortion, gambling; messaging app may face ban

Telegram under scanner for extortion, gambling; messaging app may face ban

Investigation against Telegram is being conducted by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre under the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

Telegram, telegram app

| Image: Wikimedia Commons

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Days after Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov was arrested in Paris over his app’s moderation policies, the Indian government has launched an investigation into extortion and gambling allegations against the company.

The future of Telegram, which has over five million registered users in India, will depend on the findings of the investigation, according to a MoneyControl report. The messaging app may face a ban if the investigation identifies grounds for such action.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The investigation is being conducted by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The ministries are examining the app’s peer-to-peer (P2P) communications.

So far, Telegram has not issued a statement regarding the investigation in India. Notably, Telegram complies with India’s Information Technology (IT) Rules, which require platforms to appoint a nodal officer and a chief compliance officer, as well as publish monthly compliance reports.

Tryst with controversies
 
The popular messaging app Telegram was launched in 2013 by brothers Pavel and Nikolai Durov. The app has grown significantly, boasting over 950 million users worldwide as of 2024.

More From This Section

Tech wrap Aug 27

Tech wrap Aug 27: Apple event on Sep 9, YouTube Premium, Xiaomi TVs, more

Representative Image

WhatsApp explores 'mark all chats as read' option on Android app: Details

Apple and Airtel

Airtel partners with Apple, offers Apple TV+, Music benefits to consumers

Amazon Rufus AI assistant

Amazon's Rufus now available in India: Know all about AI shopping assistant

Snapchat

Snapchat rolls out native Apple iPad support with new update: What is new


In recent months, several exams, including UGC-NET, MPPSC, UP Police Constable Recruitment, and NEET-UG, have been tainted by paper leak scandals, with Telegram frequently being at the centre of these controversies. The app has also been implicated as a major source of leaked and false information during the Class 10 and 12 board exams.

Telegram’s security features allow users to maintain anonymity, keeping their identities – such as name, number, and photo – confidential based on their settings. This makes it easier for individuals to commit crimes, such as leaking exam papers, without being caught.

Pavel Durov’s arrest
 
French authorities arrested Pavel Durov, co-founder and CEO of the secure messaging app Telegram, at Le Bourget airport near Paris on Saturday (August 24).

Durov – who holds French citizenship in addition to Emirati, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Russian (the country of his birth) citizenship – was arrested as he disembarked from his private jet after returning from Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

French investigators had issued a warrant for Durov’s arrest as part of an inquiry into allegations of fraud, drug trafficking, organised crime, the promotion of terrorism, and cyberbullying.

Following the arrest, Telegram issued a statement saying, “Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has nothing to hide and travels frequently within Europe. Almost a billion users globally use Telegram as a means of communication and a source of vital information. We are awaiting a prompt resolution to this situation.”




Also Read

Vladimir Putin, putin

US behind arrest of Telegram CEO, says Russian lawmaker and Putin's ally

Pavel Durov, Telegram CEO

Why Pavel Durov was arrested in France: Telegram scandal explained

Pavel Durov, Telegram CEO

As French police arrest Telegram CEO, next steps could reshape big tech

Pavel Durov, Telegram CEO

Billionaire Telegram founder Durov's rebel streak puts freedom at risk

Telegram CEO, Pavel Durov

What is Telegram and why was its founder-CEO recently arrested in Paris

Topics : Telegram France Question paper leak gambling extortion case Cybercrime free messaging app Social Media

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon