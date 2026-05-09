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US official urges India-US tech cooperation avoiding adversarial dependence

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Bethany Morrison said the US wants to make sure that countries in the region have access to world-class technology

AI, Artificial Intelligence

She said the private sector has already invested more than $300 billion in the development of AI technologies in the first quarter of 2026 and more than half of these investments have come to US companies (Photo: Reuetrs)

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 7:23 AM IST

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India and the US must be guided by the principles of openness and avoid any dependencies on adversarial nations to fully realise the potential of areas such as artificial intelligence, a senior US official said here on Friday.

Addressing the US-India AI and Emerging Technology Forum, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Bethany Morrison said the US wants to make sure that countries in the region have access to world-class technology and get that integrated into society to deliver the best value and results for their people.

"But in order to fully realise the benefits of this incredible technology, we must be guided by the principles of openness, as well as focus on our security and our interoperability, and avoid any dependencies on adversarial nations," Morrison said at the event organised by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, ORF America and the Motwani Jadeja Foundation.

 

She said the private sector has already invested more than $300 billion in the development of AI technologies in the first quarter of 2026 and more than half of these investments have come to US companies.

"Indian companies are making incredible strides in this space and making real investments," Morrison said, adding that Indian businesses announced investments of $1.1 billion at the SelectUSA Investment Summit here this week.

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She said the US was excited to see the investment and technology relationship with India because it shares the US vision on AI.

"The Indian government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, sees clearly that AI technology must contribute to prosperity for our nations, while also being clear-eyed about the security threats that we both face," Morrison said.

"I truly believe the United States and India are a fantastic match for this next phase of tech innovation, and I look forward to working with my counterparts in the Indian government, the private sector, the community of experts to help shape the future of AI in our American leadership and Indian leadership," Morrison said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Artificial intelligence US India relations Indo-US relationship Indo-US ties

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 7:23 AM IST

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