Apple releases iOS 26.4 dev beta 3 for iPhones: What's new, how to update
Apple has seeded the third developer beta of iOS 26.4, improving system stability, fixing bugs and enhancing overall performance ahead of the public release
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
Apple has released the third developer beta for iOS 26.4 for eligible iPhone models. While the update does not bring significant new features, it focuses on system-level refinements, stability fixes and performance improvements ahead of the public release. Apple has already introduced several changes across earlier iOS 26.4 beta builds, offering a glimpse of what users can expect from the upcoming update. These include:
iOS 26.4: What’s coming
- Apple Podcasts update: Apple Podcasts will get native video podcasting support, making it easier for creators to produce, distribute and monetise video content directly within the app. Video episodes will also integrate with existing features such as personalised recommendations and editorial picks.
- Playlist Playground: iOS 26.4 brings a new Apple Music feature that allows users to generate playlists using text prompts. Within the Apple Music app, users can type an idea, mood or theme and receive automatic song suggestions for a curated playlist. Playlist Playground will generate a 25-song playlist with a custom title.
- RCS encryption: Apple is testing end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for RCS messages — a security layer not yet available for cross-platform chats. Encrypted RCS conversations will display a lock icon in the chat interface. The feature is currently being tested for both iPhone-to-iPhone and iPhone-to-Android conversations.
- New emojis: While Apple has not introduced new emojis, a report from MacRumors stated that the update might add a few. Expected additions include a trombone, treasure chest, orca, landslide and Bigfoot.
- Stolen Device Protection: Stolen Device Protection is now turned on by default for all iPhone users instead of being an optional setting. The feature adds an extra layer of security by requiring Face ID or Touch ID authentication to access sensitive functions such as the Passwords app, enabling Lost Mode in Find My, making purchases in Safari and more.
- Messages app: The Messages app introduces new animations for actions such as starting a new conversation.
- Ambient Music widget: A new Ambient Music widget has been added for the Home Screen and Lock Screen. It allows users to play built-in ambient tracks designed for sleep, productivity, wellbeing and other moods.
- Wallpaper and Watch Face Gallery: The Wallpaper Gallery is getting a refreshed design, making it easier to browse and download wallpapers from categories such as Weather, Astronomy, Emoji and Colours directly to the iPhone. The Watch Face Gallery in the Apple Watch app also features the same design change.
- UI tweaks: Apple has included several minor tweaks in iOS 26.4. In Dark Mode, menu pop-ups in the Control Center now appear with a dark background. There are also slight changes to the Account Hub interface in the App Store.
- Games app: Apple moved the Search bar back to the top of the Search tab in the App Store and integrated the Search tab into the bottom bar. With iOS 26.4 beta 2, the same Search bar and tab layout changes have now been applied to the Games app.
- App Store and Apple Music: The “Apple Account” label in the App Store and Apple Music Account Hub is now left-aligned with a rainbow logo, matching Settings.
- Freeform Creator Studio: Freeform Creator Studio, available in iOS 26.4, gives Creator Studio subscribers access to expanded Freeform tools. The update introduces a dedicated Content Hub that brings together Freeform’s shape and design options in one place. Subscribers can access premium, high-quality assets such as graphics, photos and illustrations. It also includes AI-powered tools for image creation and editing.
iOS 26.4 developer beta 3: Eligible models
- iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air
- iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e
- iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)
iOS 26.4 developer beta 3: How to update
- Sign in to Apple Developer website and enroll in the iOS 26 beta program
- Make sure that your iPhone is signed in with the Apple Account you used to sign into to the Apple Developer website
- On your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update
- Go to ‘Beta Updates’ and choose iOS 26 developer beta
- When iOS 26.4 developer beta is available for your iPhone, install it from Software Update.
First Published: Mar 03 2026 | 4:30 PM IST