WhatsApp brings feature to support same account on multiple phones

Press Trust of India New Delhi
WhatsApp

Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 9:30 PM IST
Messaging platform WhatsApp on Tuesday said it has introduced a feature that will allow its users to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple phones.

The feature has started rolling out globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks, the Meta-owned platform said.

"Today, we're improving our multi-device offering further by introducing the ability to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple phones," WhatsApp announced.

The feature, highly requested by users, will enable them to "link your phone as one of up to four additional devices, the same as when you link with WhatsApp on web browsers, tablets and desktops".

Each linked phone connects to WhatsApp independently, ensuring that a user's personal messages, media and calls are end-to-end encrypted.

"...and if your primary device is inactive for a long period, we automatically log you out of all companion devices," WhatsApp said in a press note.

Linking phones as companion devices makes messaging easier. For instance, a user can opt to now switch between phones without signing out and pick up chats where they left off.

"Or if you're a small business owner, additional employees are now able to respond to customers directly from their phones under the same WhatsApp Business account," it said.

Also, WhatsApp is introducing an alternative and more accessible way to link to companion devices.

"Now you can enter your phone number on WhatsApp Web to receive a one-time code, which you can use on your phone to enable device linking, rather than having to scan a QR code. We look forward to introducing this feature to more companion devices in the future," WhatsApp informed.

Topics : whatsapp smartphones

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 10:57 PM IST

