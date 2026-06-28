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Google Wallet users can track delivery packages using Gmail receipts

The new feature automatically scans Gmail for shipping details and tracking numbers, allowing users to view parcel updates directly in Google Wallet alongside their payment methods

Google Wallet now supports Aadhaar-based digital IDs in India.

Packages that are due to arrive soon appear on the Wallet home screen alongside users' payment methods, offering quick access to delivery updates (Image: Google)

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2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2026 | 3:44 PM IST

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Google Wallet can now automatically track packages using Gmail receipts, with parcel updates appearing alongside payment methods.

Google has introduced a new package tracking feature in Google Wallet that automatically detects shipping information from users' Gmail inboxes and displays parcel updates directly within the app.

As per GSM Arena, the feature is being tested by the tech giant in US.

The feature works by scanning Gmail for digital receipts and tracking numbers, then using that information to provide package tracking inside the Google Wallet interface.

Packages that are due to arrive soon appear on the Wallet home screen alongside users' payment methods, offering quick access to delivery updates.

 

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As per GSM Arena, users can also open the package entry to view more detailed tracking information. Once a package has been delivered, it can be dismissed manually, while the system is also expected to remove delivered packages automatically over time.

Google notes that enabling package tracking in Wallet does not alter or interfere with package-related emails stored in Gmail.

The integration is not entirely new in concept. Google has previously experimented with package tracking through its now-retired Google Now service, which later evolved into the Google Discover feed.

The latest implementation brings the functionality directly into Google Wallet, making shipment updates accessible alongside digital payments.

There are, however, a few limitations. The feature is currently available only in the United States.

Google says it supports most major retailers and their email formats, although compatibility is not expected to extend to every smaller retailer or online store.

To use the feature, users must also enable "Google Workspace smart features" in Gmail settings. Without this setting turned on, package tracking in Google Wallet will not function.

The new addition expands Google Wallet's utility beyond payments by integrating parcel tracking into the app, offering users a more centralized way to monitor upcoming deliveries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jun 28 2026 | 3:44 PM IST

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