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Home / Technology / Tech News / Redmi 15A with 6,300mAh battery to launch in India on March 27: Check specs

Redmi 15A with 6,300mAh battery to launch in India on March 27: Check specs

Redmi has confirmed the launch of the Redmi 15A in India on March 27, with a 120Hz display and a 6,300mAh battery

Redmi 15A 5G

Redmi 15A 5G

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 3:46 PM IST

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Redmi is set to expand the Redmi 15 series with the launch of a new smartphone in India. The company has announced that the Redmi 15A will be launched in India on March 27. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed key specifications of the Redmi 15A. The upcoming smartphone will be powered by an octa-core processor and pack a 6,300mAh battery. The series currently comprises Redmi 15 and Redmi 15C smartphones.

Redmi 15A: What to expect

Redmi has teased the launch of the 15A on X, and a dedicated microsite has also gone live, unveiling key specifications. As per the company’s website, the Redmi 15A will sport the “segment’s largest and smoothest display” with a 120Hz refresh rate.
 
 
It will be powered by an octa-core processor; however, the exact chip has not yet been disclosed. For imaging, Redmi has claimed that the smartphone will offer a “Hi-Res dual camera”. As per Redmi’s website, the smartphone will arrive in at least three colour options — Black, Blue and Pink.
 
According to a report by Gadgets 360, the Redmi 15A is expected to be priced below the Redmi 15, which was launched in India last year in August at a starting price of Rs 14,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration.

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For context, here are the details of the Redmi 15 5G.

Redmi 15: Details

The Redmi 15 5G features a large 6.9-inch FHD+ Adaptive Sync display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate in select scenarios, along with TUV Rheinland triple certification for eye comfort. The device is paired with Dolby-certified speakers that are claimed to deliver up to 200 per cent volume for an enhanced multimedia experience.
 
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip, the smartphone offers up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with 33W wired charging and 18W reverse charging, with a charger included in the box.
For imaging, it features a 50MP dual rear camera setup and an 8MP front camera, along with AI-based tools such as AI Erase and AI Sky. The device runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2 and supports features like Google Gemini AI and Circle to Search.

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 3:46 PM IST

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