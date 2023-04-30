Why use of refurbished mobile phones helps in environment conservation

Smartphones have become an integral part of our daily routines, but their mass production has brought damage to the environment.

They contribute to the emission of greenhouse gasses, depletion of natural resources and generation of electronic waste, which leads to global warming.

Manufacturing a new phone utilizes approximately 13 tonnes of water, thereby contributing to the drinking water problem.

"Mobex saved 434 million litres of water used in the manufacturing of smartphones during this period, which translates to saving drinking water for approximately 4.5 lakh people per year," said the founder of Mobex India, Krunal Shah.

Mobex India is working towards reducing the environmental impact of electronic waste caused when obsolete gadgets are discarded by encouraging more individuals to switch to reconditioned gadgets, which is beneficial to everyone.

Mobex India's dedication to the environment and sustainability exemplifies its vision of a greener, cleaner future.

Mobex India, a large distributor of refurbished mobile phones, is setting a new benchmark for the mobile phone business by integrating technology with environmental responsibility.

Krunal Shah further said, "In the years 2020 and 2023, Mobex made a significant impact in retaining drinkable water by preventing approximately 544 tonnes of e-waste dump, saving around 103,171 tonnes of natural resources from mining, and reducing carbon emission of 245,087 tonnes in the past three years through the process of refurbishment and educating its customer base to buy refurbished."

"In the reconditioned mobile phone market, Mobex's commitment to sustainability has served as a model. We, at Mobex, are dedicated to promoting a brighter future for all. Mobex's dedication to sustainability has set a benchmark for the refurbished mobile phone industry, with impressive numbers that represent its efforts to reduce the environmental impact due to constant phone manufacturing," he added.

Around 25 million smartphones were bought and sold in the secondhand market, and their sales are expected to rise to 51 million units at a valuation of USD 4.6 billion by 2025, as per a report by IDC and the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA)

The refurbished smartphone industry is set to cross USD 10 billion by 2027. Mobex's yearly turnover is at approx USD 9.9 million.