Apple may cancel or postpone mass production of iPhone SE 4 2024: Reports

Tech giant Apple will reportedly cancel or postpone mass production of iPhone SE 4 planned for 2024.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared the information on Twitter, saying that Apple will delay or scrap the device production.

"My latest survey indicates that Apple will likely cancel or postpone the mass production plan for the 2024 iPhone SE 4. I think this is due to the consistently lower-than-expected shipments of mid-to-low-end iPhones (e.g., SE 3, 13 mini, and 14 Plus)," he tweeted.

He also said that the full-screen design that Apple has in mind for the iPhone SE4 will require higher costs and selling prices.

"There have been concerns that the full-screen design of the SE 4 will lead to an increase in higher costs/selling prices. As a result, Apple may need to reconsider the product positioning and return on investment for the SE 4," Kuo added.

Moreover, Kuo shared that "reducing unnecessary new product development expenses will also help the company navigate the challenges of the global economic recession in 2023".

Earlier this week, a report said that Apple's upcoming smartphone iPhone 15 Ultra is likely to launch at a starting price of $1,299, a significant increase from the iPhone 14 Pro Max's starting price of $1,099.

The higher price is because of the rising production costs, the need to maintain profit margins and the inclusion of higher quality materials such as titanium in the chassis, reports Gizmochina.

