2 officers, 1 first responder killed at scene of domestic call in US

The deaths of the two Burnsville police officers and the first responder were confirmed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association

Photo: Shutterstock.com

AP Burnsville
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2024 | 11:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two police officers and one first responder were shot and killed early on Sunday while responding to a domestic abuse call in a Minneapolis suburb, according to a law enforcement association.
 
The deaths of the two Burnsville police officers and the first responder were confirmed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, which represents public safety professionals in the state.
 
“Horrific news from Burnsville,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in a post on Facebook.
 
“While responding to a call of a family in danger, two police officers and one firefighter lost their lives, and other officers were injured.
 
"We must never take for granted the bravery and sacrifices our police officers and first responders make every day. My heart is with their families today and the entire State of Minnesota stands with Burnsville.” Other law enforcement agencies immediately began posting messages of condolence on social media, including images of badges with blue bars through them. It is a mark of solidarity in mourning.
 
Burnsville police, fire and city officials, including the mayor, didn't immediately return phone or email messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.
 
“We are heartbroken. Our law enforcement community is heartbroken. We're just devastated at the horrific loss," Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association Executive Director Brian Peters said in a statement.
 
"These heroes leave behind loved ones and a community who will forever remember their bravery and dedication to keeping Minnesotans safe.” The Law Enforcement Labor Services represents rank-and-file officers and the supervisors of the Burnsville Police Department. The organization's executive director, Jim Mortenson, said in a statement: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the officers and first responder who responded to a domestic call this morning. These officers were struck down while answering the call of duty to serve and protect. We mourn alongside the Burnsville community and the families of those killed.” In neighbouring Goodhue County, Sheriff Marty Kelly wrote that it was closely monitoring the situation as it unfolds.
 

“In times like these," Kelly said, "it is essential to come together as a community and support one another through the uncertainty and grief.” Burnsville, a city of around 64,000, is located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of downtown Minneapolis. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 18 2024 | 11:53 PM IST

