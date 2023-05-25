close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

20 richest nations account for over half of 50 mn people in modern slavery

India tops the list with 11 million followed by China with 5.8 million, and Russia with 1.9 million with largest number of people in modern slavery either in forced labour or forced marriage

AP United Nations
20 richest nations account for over half of 50 mn people in modern slavery

4 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 12:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The world's 20 richest countries are fuelling forced labour and account for over half the estimated 50 million people living in modern slavery, according to a report released Wednesday.

The report by the Walk Free foundation, a rights group that focuses on modern slavery, said six members of the Group of 20 nations have the largest number of people in modern slavery either in forced labour or forced marriage.

India tops the list with 11 million followed by China with 5.8 million, Russia with 1.9 million, Indonesia with 1.8 million, Turkey with 1.3 million and the United States with 1.1 million.

Most of the countries with lowest prevalence of modern slavery Switzerland, Norway, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium, Ireland, Japan, and Finland are also members of the G20, the report said.

Yet, even in these countries, thousands of people continue to be forced to work or marry, despite their high levels of economic development, gender equality, social welfare, and political stability, as well as strong criminal justice systems.

Last September, a report by the U.N.'s International Labour Organization and International Organization for Migration and Walk Free estimated that 50 million people were living in modern slavery 28 million in forced labour and 22 million in forced marriage - at the end of 2021. That was a 10 million increase in just five years from the end of 2016.

Also Read

Human trafficking moving deeper underground due to Covid-19: UN report

International Labour Day: Celebrations, history, and all you need to know

Rajasthan's Dr. Kriti Bharti bags Global Youth Human Rights Champion Award

Necessary to include human rights issues in climate policies: NHRC

Labour Day 2023: History, Evolvement, Importance, Celebration of day

PM Modi's state visit sends message that India-US are aligned: USISPF prez

Layoffs coming: US telecom carrier Verizon warns customer service employees

Solar power investment set to surpass oil production spending this year

European Commission's climate policy chief on two-day mission to India

Ship grounded in Egypt's Suez Canal, refloat attempts on: Leth Agencies

Modern slavery permeates every aspect of our society, Walk Free Founding Director Grace Forrest said in a statement. It is woven through our clothes, lights up our electronics and seasons our food and it is a mirror held to power, reflecting who in any given society has it and who does not.

This is most evident in global supply chains, where G20 nations import $468 million worth of products annually considered at risk of being produced by forced labor including electronics, garments, palm oil, solar panels and textiles, the report said.

Australia-based Walk Free said its 172-page report and estimates of global slavery in 160 countries draw on thousands of interviews with survivors collected through nationally representative household surveys and its assessments of a nation's vulnerability.

It said the increase of nearly 10 million people forced to work or marry reflects the impact of compounding crises more complex armed conflicts, widespread environmental degradation, assaults on democracy in many countries, a global rollback of women's rights and the economic and social impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These factors have significantly disrupted education and employment, leading to increases in extreme poverty and forced and unsafe migration, which together heighten the risk of all forms of modern slavery, the report said.

The countries with the highest prevalence of modern slavery at the end of 2021 were North Korea, Eritrea, Mauritania, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, it said.

The report stressed that forced labour occurs in every country, across many sectors and at every stage of the supply chain. It cited the demands for fast fashion and seafood as spurring forced labour that was hidden deep in those industries, while the worst forms of child labour are used to farm and harvest the cocoa beans that end up in chocolate.

And while the United Kingdom, Australia, Netherlands, Portugal and United States were noted for having strong government responses to combat slavery, the report said those improvements were fewer and weaker than required.

Most G20 governments are still not doing enough to ensure that modern slavery is not involved in the production of goods imported into their countries and within the supply chains of companies they do business with, it said.

In 2015, one of the U.N. goals adopted by world leaders was to end modern slavery, forced labor and human trafficking by 2030. But Walk Free said the significant increase in the number of people living in modern slavery and stagnating government action highlight that this goal is even further from being achieved.

Walk Free is calling on governments around the world to step up their efforts to end modern slavery on their shores and in their supply chains, director Forest said. "What we need now is political will.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Modern slavery in India G20 nations

First Published: May 25 2023 | 12:05 PM IST

Latest News

View More

PM Modi's state visit sends message that India-US are aligned: USISPF prez

Narendra Modi
5 min read

If not Indian PM will Pak PM inaugurate it: Congress' Acharya Krishnan

New Parliament Building
3 min read

HD Kumaraswamy's son resigns from JD(S) post defeat in Karnataka polls

HD Kumaraswamy, Karnataka elections, Karnataka election results
2 min read

Layoffs coming: US telecom carrier Verizon warns customer service employees

Job loss, Lay offs
2 min read

Cloud data provider Snowflake acquires Neeva to leverage generative AI

Photo: Reuters
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: India moving forward with the speed of Vande Bharat, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
2 min read

Meta begins final round of layoffs, 6,000 employees to be impacted

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
2 min read

Increased Russian crude flows to Asia are redrawing the world's oil map

oil shipment, crude oil, oil export
3 min read

US AAA credit rating may be downgraded by Fitch on debt-limit impasse

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

WHO Chief Tedros warns of next pandemic, urge nations to be prepared

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus addresses delegates during the first day of the 75th World Health Assembly at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Sunday, May 22, 2
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon