Business Standard
Home / World News / 8 persons killed, 17 injured in knife attack at vocational school in China

8 persons killed, 17 injured in knife attack at vocational school in China

The attack took place at around 6:30 pm at the Wuxi Vocational Institute of Arts and Technology in Yixing City

china Flag, China

Expressing concern over the incident, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged all-out efforts to treat the injured. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 11:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Eight persons were killed and 17 injured in a knife attack at a vocational school in east China's Jiangsu Province on Saturday, local police officials said.

The attack took place at around 6:30 pm at the Wuxi Vocational Institute of Arts and Technology in Yixing City.

The 21-year-old suspect, surnamed Xu, was caught at the scene and he confessed to his crime, according to a statement released by the public security bureau of Yixing, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the police, Xu, a graduate of the school this year, returned to the school to vent his anger for not receiving his graduation certificate due to failing exams and for dissatisfaction with his internship pay.

 

Rescue efforts are underway and police are further investigating the case, the report said.

This is the second attack on civilians this week.

More From This Section

United Nations Security Council

Protesters gather outside UN climate summit hall as progress on deal slows

Gas plan caught in regulatory minefield, New Delhi's ambitious targets to clean its air by decarbonising energy sector will be underpinned by its success in building nascent natural gas segment

Gazprom stops natural gas flow to Austria on payments issue: OMV utility

US Southwest Airlines

Bullet strikes Southwest Airlines plane without injuries at Dallas airport

ALL DRESSED UP: Ahead of the G20 Summit, New Delhi and several other cities that hosted related events underwent major facelifts. Roads were smoothened, new streetlights were installed, and murals and paintings adorned city walls and buildings

UN climate chief urges G20 leaders to carry out rapid cuts in emissions

Japan flag, Japan

Japan's minister visits Kyiv to stress mutual concern over N Korean troops

On November 12, thirty-five people were killed and 43 injured when a man ploughed his car into a crowd of people at a sports centre in Zhuhai city.

Police who detained a man called Fan said his actions stemmed from his dissatisfaction with the property division outcome of his divorce.

Expressing concern over the incident, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged all-out efforts to treat the injured.

Car ramming incidents, besides knife attacks on civilians, have been taking place periodically in China in recent months. The incidents are routinely blamed on disgruntled elements by security officials.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

US China flag, US-China flag

US lawmaker introduces trade reform to tackle China's economic influence

China-Japan flag

Japan PM meets Xi Jinping, voices concern over Taiwan, South China Sea

China Taiwan

Chinese coast guard vessels enter Taiwan island's waters twice in a day

trade

China to retaliate if Donald Trump boosts tariff, says ex-PBOC official

Yuan

Xi's dream of 'powerful currency' likely to be challenged by Trump's return

Topics : China Schools school children

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 11:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon