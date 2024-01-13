Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Austin should have informed about his hospitalisation: President Biden

Prez Joe Biden said Friday that it was a lapse in judgment for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin not to tell him about his hospitalization last week, but he still has confidence in his Pentagon chief

US Defence Secy Lloyd J Austin

US Defence Secy Lloyd J Austin (Photo: ANI)

AP Emmaus (Pennsylvania)
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 7:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Joe Biden said Friday that it was a lapse in judgment for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin not to tell him about his hospitalization last week, but he still has confidence in his Pentagon chief.
Speaking to reporters as he toured local businesses outside Allentown, Pennsylvania, Biden said yes when asked if it was a lapse in judgment for Austin not to tell him about his condition. He replied, I do, when asked if he still had confidence in Austin's leadership.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Austin, 70, remains hospitalized as he is being treated for complications from prostate cancer surgery. His failure to disclose his hospitalization has been sharply criticized by members of both political parties and has led to some calls for his resignation.
Austin was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Dec. 22 and underwent surgery to treat the cancer, which was detected earlier in the month during a routine screening. He developed an infection a week later and was hospitalized Jan. 1 and admitted to intensive care. Biden and senior administration officials were not told about Austin's hospitalization until Jan. 4, and Austin kept the cancer diagnosis secret until Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

From Ghamandiya alliance to Manipur: Modi's top quotes from no-trust motion

Ex-security chief of Parliament points fingers at security lapse in LS

Our economy is fastest growing: FM Sitharaman during the no-trust debate

LIVE: Shah appeals to Meitei, Kuki communities to engage in dialogue

Oregon Supreme Court keeps Donald Trump on state's primary ballot

US strikes another Houthi-controlled site after issuing Red Sea alerts

Imran Khan challenges rejection of his nomination papers from 2 seats

Ethnic guerrilla groups agreed to an immediate cease-fire: Myanmar army

Billionaires spending a fortune to lure scientists away from universities

Topics : Joe Biden Lloyd Austin US Defence Secretary US President US Pentagon

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 7:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon