Azerbaijan accuses Iran of drone attack, says 2 civilians injured
One drone crashed near the airport in Nakhchivan and another one near a school, Azerbaijan's Foreign ministry said in a statement
AP Dubai
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry on Thursday accused Iran of carrying out a drone attack against its exclave of Nakhchivan.
One drone crashed near the airport in Nakhchivan and another one near a school, the ministry said in a statement.
Two civilians were injured, the ministry said.
Iran has not acknowledged targeting Azerbaijan, but its attacks have spread erratically as the war has gone on involving regional countries and beyond.
First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 2:41 PM IST