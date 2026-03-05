Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Azerbaijan accuses Iran of drone attack, says 2 civilians injured

Azerbaijan accuses Iran of drone attack, says 2 civilians injured

One drone crashed near the airport in Nakhchivan and another one near a school, Azerbaijan's Foreign ministry said in a statement

US Israel strike Iran

Iran has not acknowledged targeting Azerbaijan, but its attacks have spread erratically. (Photo: Reuters)

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 2:41 PM IST
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry on Thursday accused Iran of carrying out a drone attack against its exclave of Nakhchivan.

One drone crashed near the airport in Nakhchivan and another one near a school, the ministry said in a statement.

Two civilians were injured, the ministry said.

Iran has not acknowledged targeting Azerbaijan, but its attacks have spread erratically as the war has gone on involving regional countries and beyond.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 2:41 PM IST

