Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

Canada's surging cost of living fuels reverse migration, says report

About 60% of household income is needed to cover home ownership costs

airline

Bloomberg Toronto
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 10:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Wa Lone

The dream of making it big in Canada is turning into a battle for survival for many immigrants due to the high cost of living and rental shortages, as rising emigration numbers hint at newcomers being forced to turn their back on a country that they chose to make their adopted home.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made immigration his main weapon to blunt Canada’s big challenge of an ageing and slowing population, and it has also helped fuel economic growth. That drove Canada’s population up at its fastest clip in more than six decades this year, Statistics Canada said.

But now a reversal of that trend is gradually taking hold. In the first six months of 2023 some 42,000 individuals departed Canada, adding to 93,818 people who left in 2022 and 85,927 exits in 2021, official data show.
 
The rate of immigrants leaving Canada hit a two-decade high in 2019, according to a recent report from the Institute for Can­adian Citizenship (ICC), an immi­gration advocacy group. While the num­bers went down during pandemic lockd­owns, data data shows it is again rising. While that is a fraction of the 263,000 who came to the country over the same period, a steady rise in emigration is making some observers wary. Emigration as a percen­tage of Canada’s overall popul­ation touch­ed a high of 0.2 per cent in the mid 1990s, and currently stands at about 0.09 per cent.

Immigrants blame the sky-rocketing housing costs as the biggest reason for their decision to leave. In Canada about 60 per cent of household income would be needed to cover home ownership costs, a figure that rises to about 
98 per cent for Vancouver and 80 per cent for Toronto, RBC said in a September report. reuters

Australia to cut record high migration amid housing crisis

Australia plans to bring record-high levels of migration under control by cracking down on student visas and unskilled migration, as the country struggles with a growing housing crisis which has pushed rents to their highest levels in more than a decade. 

Also Read

Ahead of G20 virtual meet, India resumes e-visa service for Canadians

Amid strained ties, Canada pulling diplomats from India, citing 'threats'

Nykaa, Paytm, Zomato: Canadian FPI-held stocks take a hit on widening rift

Canada Open: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen in 2nd round after straight-game wins

Canada Open 2023: Shuttlers PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen enter quarterfinals

75 years of Universal Declaration of Human Rights: What has it achieved?

Israeli tanks reach centre of Khan Younis in new storm of southern Gaza

COP28 summit: The money food badly needs for climate fight is rolling in

Work faster, be flexible: 11th-hourr push for fossil fuel deal at COP28

China proposes trading cost cuts for mutual funds, to regulate commissions


Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil will release the center-left Labor government’s long-awaited Migration Strategy on Monday, aiming to return Australia’s migrant intake back to near pre-pandemic levels by June 2025 at the latest.

New estimates of net overseas migration to be rele­ased later this week will show Australia welcomed more than half a million people in the financial year end­ed June 30, according to the Department of Treasury. That is the highest annual arrivals in the country’s history and at least 100,000 more than was expected in April.

Trend Reversal 

About 60% of household income is needed to cover home ownership costs 
In the first-half of 2023, 42,000 people left Canada
The rate of immigrants hit a two-decade high in 2019

Topics : Canada Migration

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 10:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon