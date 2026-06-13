China issues new rules for financial services data in cybersecurity push

China's cybersecurity ??administrators on Saturday moved ​to tighten the grading and classification ??of data in the financial information services sector in what it said would strengthen data security management ​and regulate industry development.

The Cyberspace Administration of China ​said data would be classified into four levels-core, important, sensitive general and routine general-based on importance, sensitivity and ​the potential harm from leaks.

The move was announced jointly with six ​other departments, including the People's Bank of China.

China has in recent years strengthened its data ​security framework, moving from top-level legislation to more detailed, sector-specific ??rules.

"Financial information services are developing ​in an orderly manner, and the volume of data is expanding ... ​which urgently requires standardised, classified and graded management," the guidelines said. The rules do not apply to data involving state secrets or military information.