Work crews were boxing up the venue of this year's United Nations climate talks in Turkiye, as negotiators went into overtime on Saturday in an attempt to reach a final agreement to address global warming. But hopes are slim that additional discussions will result in concrete plans to drastically slash the use of fossil fuels.

The added day of talks came as the two-week annual summit, called COP31, which was supposed to end Friday, drew strong condemnation from activists and some countries for failing to mention fossil fuels in a draft of the final agreement. The final document is meant to address how the world will deal with climate change, which is contributing to devastating heat waves, floods and other disasters.

To avert the most catastrophic effects of warming, experts said the world needs to urgently and drastically cut emissions from the use of coal, oil and gas.

In the lead up to these talks, the UN announced that the world will likely blow past the 2015 Paris Agreement goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial temperatures.

"No one knows what is happening behind closed doors, or what the outcome of COP31 will be," said Teresa Anderson, global lead on climate justice at ActionAid International.

Climate talks go into overtime

Inside an area of the COP31 venue known as the "pavilions," where countries showcased their climate policies and hosted panel discussions, workers were packing up electronics and other belongings Saturday morning.

The hallways, normally bustling with participants, stood largely empty, with only a handful of security guards seen taking photos in front of the deserted pavilions.

"COP31 is in a bleak overtime, with dwindling food and water, and no sign of any progress since the alarmingly underwhelming texts we saw earlier," said Rachel Cleetus from the Union of Concerned Scientists, who is at the venue in the Mediterranean coastal city of Antalya.

Earlier during the summit, the nonprofit Climate Action Tracker warned that progress on slowing global warming has stalled for the past five years, even as disasters -- including this year's heat waves in Europe and flooding in Nepal -- become more deadly.

Countries most vulnerable to climate change, including small island nations whose lands are battered by rising seas, also say wealthy nations that caused the climate crisis must contribute more to UN funds to help them recover from disasters and adapt to a warmer world.

The United States, a major polluter and the world's largest economy, did not participate directly in this year's talks.

Next year's climate summit is scheduled to take place in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, in November 2027.

Criticism of COP31 grows

On Friday, a protester wearing a red noose around his neck and a vest emblazoned with the slogan "you are killing the future" interrupted official COP proceedings by clambering onto a table and shouting "You take out fossil fuels. You killed 1.5. There is no money. Just kill me now. The Global South cannot wait." The Global South is a term that isn't geographical, but a reference to developing countries in general.

"You keep doing nothing at all. Nothing at all. Kill me now. Kill me now," the protester shouted as he was escorted out of the room by security.

The demonstration interrupted Turkiye's Minister of Environment and COP31 co-president Murat Kurum, who said "let's try to maintain the peace in the room" before continuing with his scheduled remarks.

"Yesterday, of course, this place was buzzing and today it's nearly empty. But all the key negotiators are here, civil society is here watching the negotiations and waiting for the next iteration of the text," said Harjeet Singh, a strategic adviser to the Fossil Fuel Treaty Initiative, who has attended 18 climate summits.

"We are still stuck with many, many disagreements and nobody knows how long this will go on," he said.