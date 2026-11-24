The US government on Monday announced that it had blacklisted Singapore-based Megaspeed International over concerns that the company may have diverted advanced Nvidia AI chips to China, bypassing American export restrictions.

The US Commerce Department added Megaspeed to its Entity List, which means the company will need a US government licence to buy advanced AI chips and other restricted technology.

The US Justice and Commerce departments published a joint statement last week, stating that the US investigation into Megaspeed began in 2024 amid concerns that the company may have helped Chinese buyers access technology that Washington restricts from being exported to the country. In May 2025, Commerce officials requested Megaspeed's sales records from Nvidia.

A month later, Nvidia placed Megaspeed on its internal 'no-sell' list. However, the Commerce Department did not blacklist the company at the time.

What is Alice Huang's connection to the case?

Megaspeed was established by Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US officials of having links to Chinese intelligence. She was also a senior executive at the company.

Alice Huang's alleged links to Chinese intelligence brought additional scrutiny to the investigation into Megaspeed, particularly over concerns about the possible diversion of Nvidia chips to China.

This followed earlier reports that Alice was also allegedly romantically involved with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. The US Justice Department has been investigating their relationship, according to reports.

The controversy brought fresh attention to Nvidia's dealings with Megaspeed and questions over whether restricted AI chips had reached China through the company. It also contributed to the turmoil surrounding Jensen Huang's position at Nvidia, leading to his departure from the company. Nvidia's board reinstated him as CEO on Monday, 11 days after his resignation.

Megaspeed has denied wrongdoing and said it complies with all applicable US and local laws governing shipments of advanced technology. Alice Huang left the company in August 2025 and is now reportedly in China.

How does the blacklisting restrict Megaspeed?

By blacklisting Megaspeed, the US aims to prevent the company from buying advanced AI chips and other restricted technology without government approval. The Commerce Department said the move was prompted by the risk of the listed entities diverting advanced computing technology to unauthorised buyers or for unauthorised uses.