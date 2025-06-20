Friday, June 20, 2025 | 10:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Foreign automakers' market share in China projected to shrink further

Foreign automakers' market share in China projected to shrink further

Despite persistent competitive pressures, the nation's aggressive car price war is expected to evolve, rather than abate

cars, auto industry

China’s automotive industry, once reliant on foreign joint ventures, has undergone a rapid transformation. Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The picture for foreign automakers in China doesn’t get any rosier with new research from consultant AlixPartners showing local brands’ dominance will climb to as high as 76 per cent by 2030 as the market share of Japanese, European and US companies dwindles. 
 
And despite persistent competitive pressures, the nation’s aggressive car price war is expected to evolve, rather than abate. 
 
Instead of overt price reductions, automakers will increasingly implement “hidden” buyer sweeteners, the report said, like insurance subsidies, offering zero-interest financing or packing models with enhanced driver-assistance features at no extra cost.
 

Also Read

PremiumMaruti Suzuki, Bhargava

Maruti has magnet stock till July, looking for alternatives: Chairman

India china

India, China discuss rare earth curbs amid auto industry concerns

PremiumSamvardhana Motherson International

Near-term demand challenges for Samvardhana Motherson International

Cars

Minus Zero unveils India's first AI-based end-to-end autopilot system

Car, vehicles, automobiles, traffic jam

Auto index soars 25% from April low; Hero Moto, TaMo gain up to 6% on Thurs

 
That has been the play book of late from market leader BYD Co., which in February announced that its so-called “God’s Eye” advanced driver assistance system would be standardized across 21 models, including budget vehicles. BYD has also led the latest round of discounting, in late May offering reductions of as much as 34 per cent on 22 of its electric and plug-in hybrid models.
 
China’s automotive industry, once reliant on foreign joint ventures, has undergone a rapid transformation driven in part by significant government support and investment in new energy vehicles. As local brands have grown, foreign automakers have been pushed sideways.
 
In recent years, confronted with slowing domestic growth and persistent overcapacity issues, China’s carmakers have prioritized global expansion. In Europe, Chinese automotive brands are now on track to capture a 10 per cent share of the market by 2030, adding an estimated 800,000 in unit sales that could fundamentally reshape the continent’s car industry, AlixPartners said. 
 
In China meanwhile, battery electric cars are forecast to make up 50 per cent of the market by 2030 with combustion engine cars’ share going from half currently to around 19 per cent, according to the report.
 

More From This Section

US army, US troops, National security guards

US court lets Trump control National Guards deployed to LA during protests

Emission norms, Carbon tax, Climate Change, energy sector

Earth to exhaust carbon budget for 1.5-deg C limit in 3 years: Scientists

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy seeks more pressure on Russia after deadly missile strike in Kyiv

World bank

World Bank urges 'radical' debt transparency to prevent future crises

Iran-Israel war

Israel threatens Iran's supreme leader as Iranian strikes wound over 200

Topics : Automakers China Auto Index

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayAxiom-4 Mission DelayedPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuPune Palkhi 2025 Traffic AdvisoryGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon