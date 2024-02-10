Former Pak PM Imran Khan, close aide Shah Mahmud Qureshi, get bail

Former Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan was granted bail in 12 cases related to May 9 riots by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi, The Express Tribune reported.

Additionally, Khan's close aide and the former foreign minister of Pakistan, Shah Mahmud Qureshi was granted bail in 13 cases, the daily reported.

Imran was also granted bail in the GHQ and Army Museum attacks, with the court requiring a PKR0.1 million surety bond in all 12 cases.

The bail applications were considered by ATC Judge Malik Ejaz Asif. The court ruled that there was no rationale for keeping the PTI founder in custody, and all suspects in the May 9 cases were granted bail.

Imran and Qureshi were indicted as per charges on February 6. The duo was brought before the court, and the former prime minister informed the judge that he had been unjustly arrested on May 9 from the grounds of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), according to The Express Tribune.

Imran was booked in many cases relating to the rioting that erupted throughout the country on May 9, following his detention in a corruption case. The complaints filed in Rawalpindi included an attack on the gate of General Headquarters (GHQ), rioting at a sensitive institution's office, and other incidents.

He rejected the claims included in the cases' first information reports (FIRs).

It should be mentioned that, following his release from Adiala jail, PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi was hauled away by Punjab police in connection with the attack on the GHQ, according to The Express Tribune.

In July last year, a high-level joint investigative team (JIT) looking into the May 9 violence decided to designate the former premier in two terrorist cases, including an attack on GHQ.

With the inclusion of new sections to the proceedings, the PTI head was charged with planning and inciting violence.

The bail has been granted to Imran Khan at a time when the results of the Pakistan General Elections that took place on February 8 are highly anticipated.

The counting for the elections held on Thursday is underway, and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has emerged as the single-largest party but is trailing behind the independent candidates, mostly backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

Meanwhile, amid the Election Commission of Pakistan drawing flak over the delay in declaration of the results of the general elections, former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Saturday released a 'victory speech' in his AI-enabled voice, saying that the 'London Plan' of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif failed with the massive turnout of voters on polling day, as he also claimed victory in the general elections.

Moreover, Nawaz Sharif also announced his intention to form a united government with the help of his former allies - Pakistan Peoples Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan) amid a fractured mandate.