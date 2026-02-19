Andhra secures India's largest battery Gigafactory by Waaree Energies

In a major boost to India's clean-energy manufacturing and self-reliance, Waaree Energies will establish India's largest integrated lithium-ion battery Gigafactory in Andhra Pradesh with an investment of ₹8,175 crore.

The project will come up at Rambilli in Anakapalli district and is expected to generate around 3,000 direct jobs.

The greenfield facility will have a capacity of 16 GWh and will cover the complete battery value chain, including cell manufacturing, battery packs and large-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

The project has received in-principle approval from the Andhra Pradesh State Investment Promotion Board, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Welcoming the investment, Nara Lokesh said this project marks a significant milestone in Andhra Pradesh's clean-energy journey.

"Waaree's gigafactory will be India's largest battery manufacturing plant and will play a critical role in reducing import dependence while strengthening domestic manufacturing in a strategic sector," Lokesh said.

The project aligns with the Government of Andhra Pradesh's vision of building a fully integrated clean-energy ecosystem across power generation, equipment manufacturing and energy storage.

Under the state's Integrated Clean Energy Policy, Andhra Pradesh has already attracted major investments in renewable power and solar manufacturing, and the Waaree battery gigafactory represents the next step in backward integration into advanced energy storage.

Large-scale battery manufacturing is essential for supporting renewable energy expansion, electric mobility and grid stability, while also enhancing India's strategic manufacturing independence.

With this landmark investment, Andhra Pradesh continues to emerge as one of the country's leading destinations for clean-technology manufacturing, offering speed of execution, strong policy support and world-class industrial infrastructure.

The Waaree gigafactory further strengthens the state's position as a hub for next-generation energy industries and reinforces Andhra Pradesh's commitment to powering India's sustainable future.