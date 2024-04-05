Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

German investigators seize fake US bills with a face value of over $103 mn

The bills, known as prop copy or movie money," could be recognised as fakes when scrutinised closely, but Germany's central bank and US authorities believe they could be mistaken for real money

Frauds, Fraud investigation

AP Berlin
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 7:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

German investigators said on Friday they have seized counterfeit US dollar bills with a face value of over USD 103 million, which apparently came from Turkey and were being stored ahead of transport to the United States.
The criminal police office in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany's northernmost state, said officers found 75 cartons of fake dollars in searches of an apartment and two company addresses after tips from US authorities led them to firms run by a man who is suspected of exporting counterfeit money to the US in the past.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The bills, known as prop copy or movie money," could be recognised as fakes when scrutinised closely, but Germany's central bank and US authorities believe they could be mistaken for real money in everyday life, police said in a statement.
They believe the counterfeits came from a wholesaler in Turkey who was using one of the suspect's export firms in Juebek, near the Danish border, for interim storage before the bills were shipped to the US.
The 42-year-old suspect, a Turkish national, wasn't arrested but faces an investigation under Germany's law against counterfeiting.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey Qualifier Highlights: Germany beat India in SF

Traders puzzled why the RBI spends billions fighting stronger dollar

Rupee touches lifetime low of 83.48 vs dollar after Fed's hawkish comments

Dollar up 0.47%, hits 1-month high amid tempered expectations of rate cut

Turkey suspends all league games after club president punches referee

Nonfarm payrolls in US increased by 303,000 last month, shows data

Israel dismisses 2 officers over deadly strikes on aid workers in Gaza

Iran vows retaliation for apparent strike that killed top IRGC generals

Australia should prepare for 'megadroughts' lasting 20 years, shows study

Johnson & Johnson to buy equipment maker Shockwave Medical for $12.5 bn

Topics : Germany US Dollar United States Turkey

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 7:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon