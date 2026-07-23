Google hit with $1 billion EU fine for breaking antitrust regulations

Alphabet’s Google was fined a total of €890 million ($1 billion) on Thursday for flouting European Union (EU) rules aimed at ??reining in the power of Big Tech, the European Commission said. However, the United States (US) tech giant is likely to avoid fresh fines as EU regulators lauded good progress in its ongoing efforts to comply with the landmark legislation.

The fines underscored Europe’s determination to prevent Big Tech firms from thwarting rivals, defying US criticism and retaliatory tariff threats. “Our duty and obligation is to comply with the laws, that our laws are fully respected,” EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera told reporters when asked about US pushback.