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Home / World News / Google hit with $1 billion EU fine for breaking antitrust regulations

Google hit with $1 billion EU fine for breaking antitrust regulations

The European Commission fined Google €890 million for breaching Big Tech rules, while acknowledging progress in the company's efforts to comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act

Google Alphabet

Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 10:26 PM IST
Alphabet’s Google was fined a total of €890 million ($1 billion) on Thursday for flouting European Union (EU) rules aimed at ??reining in the power of Big Tech, the European Commission said. However, the United States (US) tech giant is likely to avoid fresh fines as EU regulators lauded good progress in its ongoing efforts to comply with the landmark legislation. 
The fines underscored Europe’s determination to prevent Big Tech firms from thwarting rivals, defying US criticism and retaliatory tariff threats. “Our duty and obligation is to comply with the laws, that our laws are fully respected,” EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera told reporters when asked about US pushback.
 
 

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Topics : Google Alphabet European Union antitrust law

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 10:26 PM IST

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