Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 10:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / High Seas Treaty: 18 new countries pledge support, take total to 49

High Seas Treaty: 18 new countries pledge support, take total to 49

Formally known as Agreement on Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction, the High Seas Treaty is the first legally binding agreement focused on protecting marine biodiversity in international waters

deep sea, ocean

Until now, there has been no comprehensive legal framework to create marine protected areas or enforce conservation on the high seas (Photo/Pexels)

AP Nice (France)
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Eighteen countries ratified the High Seas Treaty on Monday, bringing the total to 49 just 11 short of the 60 needed for the ocean agreement to enter into force. The surge in support, occurring during the UN Ocean Conference in Nice, France, adds momentum to what could become a historic shift in how the world governs the open ocean.

Here's what the treaty is, why it matters and what happens next.

What is the High Seas Treaty

Formally known as the Agreement on Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction, the High Seas Treaty is the first legally binding agreement focused on protecting marine biodiversity in international waters. These waters, which are beyond the jurisdiction of any single country, make up nearly two-thirds of the ocean and almost half the surface of the planet.

 

Until now, there has been no comprehensive legal framework to create marine protected areas or enforce conservation on the high seas.

Why is it needed

Despite their remoteness, the high seas are under growing pressure from overfishing, climate change and the threat of deep-sea mining. Environmental advocates warn that without proper protections, marine ecosystems in international waters face irreversible harm.

Also Read

PremiumEconomic policy, population, GDP, United Nations

Datanomics: Population burden limits India's economic growth gains

Hamas, Israel

Israel claims warning shots fired after 12 killed in fire in Palestine

United Nations

India elected to UN's Economic and Social Council for 2026-28 term

Salal Dam on the Chenab river in Reasi district of J&K on Monday. Water levels in the river have dropped sharply after its flow was restricted through Baglihar and Salal dams, days after India suspended Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan | photo: pti

Terrorism from Pak soil a breach of Indus Waters Treaty: India at UN event

US President Donald Trump and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran growing uranium stockpile to weapons-grade levels: UN nuclear watchdog

"Until now, it has been the wild west on the high seas," said Megan Randles, global political lead for oceans at Greenpeace. "Now we have a chance to properly put protections in place."  The treaty is also essential to achieving the global "30x30" target an international pledge to protect 30 per cent of the planet's land and sea by 2030.

How the treaty works

The treaty creates a legal process for countries to establish marine protected areas in the high seas, including rules for destructive activities like deep-sea mining and geo-engineering. It also establishes a framework for technology-sharing, funding mechanisms and scientific collaboration among countries.

Crucially, decisions under the treaty will be made multilaterally through conferences of parties (COP) rather than by individual countries acting alone.

What happens when it reaches 60 ratifications

Once 60 countries ratify the treaty, a 120-day countdown begins before it officially enters into force. That would unlock the ability to begin designating protected areas in the high seas and put oversight mechanisms into motion.

As of Monday evening, 49 countries and the EU had ratified, meaning 11 more are needed to trigger that countdown.

What comes after ratification

The first Conference of the Parties (COP1) must take place within one year of the treaty's entry into force. That meeting will lay the groundwork for implementation, including decisions on governance, financing and the creation of key bodies to evaluate marine protection proposals.

Environmental groups are pushing to surpass the required 60 ratifications, and to do so quickly the more countries that ratify, the stronger and more representative the treaty's implementation will be. There's also a deadline: only countries that ratify by COP1 will be eligible to vote on critical decisions that determine how the treaty will operate.

"To reach 60 ratifications would be an absolutely enormous achievement, but for the treaty to be as effective as possible, we need countries from all over the world to engage in its implementation," said Rebecca Hubbard, director of the High Seas Alliance. "So the next step will be to go from 60 to global."  The surge in support on Monday has raised hopes that 2025 could mark a turning point for high seas protection.

"We're on the brink of making high seas history," Hubbard said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Xi Jinping, Donald Trump

US-China trade talks enter day 2 in London amid rare earths, export dispute

Amazon

Amazon to spend $20 billion on two data center complexes in Pennsylvania

Los Angeles Protest, Protest

California moves court to block Trump's LA National Guard deployment

Miguel-Uribe-

Colombian prez candidate Uribe remains critical following assassination bid

Canada, Mark Carney

Canada to hit Nato spending target early, reduce reliance on US: PM Carney

Topics : United Nations Ocean Marine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayNED vs IND FIH Pro League LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon