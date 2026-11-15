India, Egypt to work on terms of reference for potential trade agreement

India and Egypt on Sunday announced that officials from both countries will work toward finalising the terms of reference (ToR) for a potential bilateral trade agreement.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said promoting trade in local currencies would help boost economic ties and reduce the cost of doing business.

"I welcome the announcement... We will have teams led by Petal Dhillon (Joint Secretary in the Commerce Ministry) to work with the Egyptian team in a time-bound manner on the terms of reference, that would potentially elevate our economic ties to the next level, both in terms of trade, investments and a much more comprehensive partnership, spanning many other areas like education," Goyal said here at the Joint Trade Committee meeting.

The Egyptian side was chaired by Mohamed Farid Saleh, Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Egypt.

Terms of reference are broad contours for formally negotiating a trade agreement. A working group will be set up to decide on the ToR.

The minister also said the two countries can increase cooperation in areas such as pharmaceuticals and healthcare; engineering and automotive; agriculture; digitisation and fintech; and museums.

Egypt is renowned for its rich cultural heritage and world-famous museums.

To preserve and present this heritage, the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum is being developed as a landmark national cultural institution at the historic North and South Block Complex in New Delhi.

Goyal added that the current bilateral trade is USD 6.5 billion, but "we need to be much more ambitious".

Talking about increasing cooperation in the fintech sector, Goyal said Indian and Egyptian central banks are working to promote local-currency trade.

He suggested linking the digital public infrastructure, UPI, with the Egyptian payment systems.

"More trade in local currencies and more work on payment systems can transform the way we do business, bring down the cost of doing business and help businesses to do much more," he added.

In another session, Goyal said he and his Egyptian counterpart have decided that they would task their officials to work on the terms of reference and examine the potential of either a preferential trade agreement or a free trade agreement between the two countries.

The pact would give opportunity to businesses to do trade on more competitive terms and provide market access.

"India brings scale, India brings stability, a vast consumer market and a growing network of free trade agreements. Egypt brings something which is equally valuable," Goyal said.

He added that Egypt has the advantage of location as it is situated at the intersection of Africa, the Arab world, and the Mediterranean countries.

This "makes Egypt an extremely important partner for India. You have the Suez Canal, you have competitive costs of energy, labour, logistics and your vast number of free trade agreements," he said, adding that in engineering, companies can partner in the field of machinery, electrical equipment, auto components, automobiles, and electric vehicles.

In agriculture, he said the two-way cooperation extends from fertiliser, seed to processed foods.

"Our experience with UPI, the payment system, our experience with other dimensions of fintech, agritech, AI, quantum compute, cyber security, can help us co-create solutions for Egypt and India and build our joint technology talent pipeline," he said.

He added that the two countries will also work towards promoting investments and providing a stable and predictable investment climate for investors in both countries.

"We shall also look at ways in which we can align our authorities, whether they are the customs authorities, whether they are the testing agencies through mutual recognition agreements. We will try to see what more we can do in terms of aligning our educational institutions to build a talent pool in both countries," he added.

Speaking at the session, Saleh sought investments from India in different sectors.

He suggested that Indian firms look for setting up an India-Egypt free trade zone.