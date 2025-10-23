Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 04:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Indian truck driver held in US after 3 killed in chain-reaction crash

Indian truck driver held in US after 3 killed in chain-reaction crash

Jashanpreet Singh, 21, who has reportedly been living in the US illegally, was arrested in California for vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence of drugs

An Indian national has been arrested in Ontario, California, for crashing a semi-truck into an SUV, triggering a deadly chain-reaction accident

The video of the incident shows Jashanpreet Singh's tractor-trailer slamming into the back of an SUV before hitting multiple other vehicles ahead.(Photo: X screengrab)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An Indian national has been arrested in Ontario, California, for crashing a semi-truck into an SUV, triggering a deadly chain-reaction accident, ABC7 Eyewitness News reported.
 
The crash, which took place on Tuesday (local time), claimed the lives of three people and injured four others. The report stated that Jashanpreet Singh, 21, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and vehicular manslaughter. It also cited a law enforcement source saying that Singh entered the US in 2022 and has been living in Yuba City illegally.
 
The video of the incident shows Jashanpreet Singh's tractor-trailer slamming into the back of an SUV before hitting multiple other vehicles ahead.
 
 

According to media reports, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has also lodged a request with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department to take custody of Singh.
 
Singh is expected to make an appearance in court on Thursday (local time).
 

Similar case in Florida

 
This incident comes almost two months after another Indian truck driver, Harjinder Singh, was booked under vehicular homicide for crashing into a minivan while attempting an "illegal" U-turn, killing three people, in Florida.
 
After his arrest, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) claimed that Singh entered the US illegally from Mexico in 2018 and obtained a commercial driver's licence in California.
 

Sikhs allege harassment

 
The incident sparked concerns within the Sikh trucking community in the US, with many alleging harassment against them.
 
"Sikh drivers are being harassed at truck stops. In some cases, even local law enforcement has been unresponsive," Raman Singh Dhillon, chief executive of the North American Punjabi Trucking Association (NAPTA), told the BBC.
 

Topics : People of Indian origin California road accident Illegal immigration in US

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

