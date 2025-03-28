Friday, March 28, 2025 | 07:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Iran responds to letter from Trump as he seeks to jumpstart nuclear talks

Iran responds to letter from Trump as he seeks to jumpstart nuclear talks

The Iranian response was appropriately sent through Oman on Wednesday, state-run IRNA news agency quoted Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as saying

Iran, Iran flag

No details have been released of the Iranian response nor the contents of Trump's letter ~ Photo: Bloomberg

AP Tehran
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Iranian state media said Thursday that Iran has sent an official response to a letter from US President Donald Trump to the Iranian supreme leader that was seen as an attempt to jumpstart talks over Tehran's nuclear programme.

The Iranian response was appropriately sent through Oman on Wednesday, state-run IRNA news agency quoted Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as saying.

No details have been released of the Iranian response nor the contents of Trump's letter to 85-year-old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which came as the Trump administration levied new sanctions on Iran as part of its maximum pressure campaign.

Araghchi, which not discussing details of the letters, said that Iran's policy "remains firm on not engaging in direct negotiations under maximum pressure and military threats. However, he said that indirect talks, which have taken place under previous administrations, could continue.

 

Trump letter was handed to Iranian officials by Anwar Gargash, a senior Emirati diplomat, while he visited Tehran on March 12, 2025.

Trump has sought to launch talks on Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear programme. In addition to sanctions, Trump also has suggested that military action against Iran remained a possibility, while emphasizing he still believed a new deal could be reached.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Cars, auto industry

Global automakers warn Trump's tariffs will hurt them, US consumers

Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State vows stern response if Venezuela attacks Guyana

Mark Carney, Donald Trump

Amid trade war, Canada's PM Mark Carney to speak soon with Donald Trump

pakistan Flag

11 terrorists killed in 4 separate operations in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

US President Donald Trump

White House withdraws Stefanik's UN envoy bid over tight GOP House margin

Topics : US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Iran Iran nuclear agreement

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

Explore News

Goa Board HSSC Results 2025SRH vs LSG LIVE ScoreStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To BuySRH vs LSG Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon