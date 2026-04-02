Iran slams 'satanic' war, says new leader Mojtaba Khamenei 'safe and sound'

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has claimed that the United States was pulled into an aggressive conflict with Iran due to the instigation and strategic "miscalculations" of Israel. According to a report by the state broadcaster Press TV, spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei asserted that Washington's diplomatic efforts are no longer credible.

"No one can trust US diplomacy anymore. They [Americans] exploit diplomacy and negotiations as a pretext to impose their own desires and exert pressure," Baghaei stated during an interview with the Al-Masry Al-Youm newspaper on Wednesday.

The senior diplomat emphasised that the current hostilities were "not Tehran's war of choice, but rather one imposed by the US and Israel." As highlighted by Iranian state media, Baghaei noted that Iran seeks "guarantees that such a war is not repeated again, and that we do not get caught in a vicious circle."

Baghaei revealed that Tehran had been involved in indirect talks with Washington, mediated by Oman, when the "large-scale and unprovoked military campaign" commenced. He pointed out that this marks the second instance within a nine-month period where diplomacy has been frustrated, accusing the Americans of betraying negotiations to initiate a war.

"We did not launch the war. The US and Israel began a war, which has claimed the lives of innocent people. They are the parties that have destabilised the entire region from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman, as they used the territories of Muslim states to attack another Muslim country during the holy month of Ramadan. In my opinion, this is fairly satanic and dangerous. This is a conspiracy. They intend to sow seeds of division in the Muslim world," the spokesperson told Press TV.

He called on nations within the Persian Gulf and the wider Muslim world to remain highly vigilant, clarifying that Tehran holds no "animosity towards regional countries." Baghaei further noted that Iranian public opinion is currently set against any dialogue with the US, following the outcomes of previous negotiations held in June 2025 and February.

Detailing the impact of the conflict, the spokesperson cited the bombing of an elementary school in Minab as an example of the "crimes perpetrated since the onset of the anti-Iran onslaught more than a month ago." According to the account by Press TV, he claimed that hospitals and schools have been frequently targeted.

"What is unfolding is not simply a conventional and classic war against a certain country. This is a war affecting the future of the entire region and its countries. It would be a terrible mistake to assume this is just a confrontation between Iran on one side and the US and Israel on the other," Baghaei said.

The military campaign, which began on February 28, resulted in the death of the former Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, along with several high-ranking military officials and civilians. The ongoing strikes have targeted both military and civilian infrastructure across Iran, causing significant casualties and damage.

In retaliation, Iranian forces have launched missile and drone strikes against US interests in West Asia and Israeli positions. Addressing the status of the new Leader, Baghaei confirmed that Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei is "safe and sound," though he is avoiding public appearances due to the "wartime conditions.