Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 04:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Rupee remains under pressure amid West Asia jitters; ends lower at 86.47/$

Rupee remains under pressure amid West Asia jitters; ends lower at 86.47/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency depreciated 23 paise to end at 86.47 against the dollar, according to Bloomberg

Rupee, Indian Rupee

Photo: Bloomberg

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Rupee extended its decline on Wednesday as the conflict between Iran and Israel entered the sixth day, with traders watching out for any involvement by the US. 
 
The domestic currency depreciated 23 paise to end at 86.47 against the dollar, the lowest level since April 9 this year, according to Bloomberg. During the session, the currency fell to the 85.56 level, before paring off some losses. Most Asian currencies were largely rangebound during the session on Wednesday. 
 
Rupee traded weak as rising crude prices and a cautious foreign institutional investors (FII) stance amid ongoing West Asia geopolitical tensions weighed on sentiment, according to Jateen Trivedi, VP research analyst - commodity and currency at LKP Securities. "The currency is expected to remain volatile in the range of 85.75 to 86.85, with global risk factors and trade uncertainties exerting pressure."
 
 
After cutting short his visit to the Group of Seven summit in Canada on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump pushed Iran for an "unconditional surrender" in its fight with Israel. As missile exchanges continued for a fifth straight day, reports indicated that Israeli strikes had damaged Iran’s underground uranium enrichment facility at Natanz. 

Also Read

money, financial, cash, rupee

Rupee extends slide on West Asia tensions; opens lower at 86.37/$

US dollar indian rupee

Rupee slides to two-month low on West Asia jitters; ends lower at 86.24/$

Rupee, Indian Rupee

Rupee gains slightly on softer crude oil prices; opens higher at 86.01/$

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

Rupee extends decline as oil prices soar; opens 10 paise lower at 86.18/$

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency

Rupee ends at 2-month low as oil prices soar; closes below 86 mark

 
The local unit has declined 1.03 per cent so far this month and 0.99 per cent in 2025, weighed down by a surge in crude oil prices. Crude oil prices pared off some gains after rising to near a five-month high after former US President Donald Trump warned Iran to surrender.
 
Brent crude price was down 1.07 per cent at $75.63 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were lower by 1.02 per cent at 74.08, as of 3:35 PM IST. Brent prices can touch $150 a barrel (bbl) — up a whopping 103 per cent from the current levels — in the worst-case scenario if the Israel–Iran geopolitical tensions escalate, suggest analysts. Read more
 
Meanwhile, the dollar index edged lower ahead of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision. The Fed is expected to keep rates on hold in June and July, according to a Bloomberg report. The index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.17 per cent at 98.65.
 
Meanwhile, RBI's chief Sanjay Malhotra said that if inflation is below the central bank's current projections, it could open up policy space. But he added that incoming data will be watched closely to strike "the right growth-inflation balance".
 

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Supervisory Data Quality Index of commercial banks improves in March: RBI

PremiumUnified Payments Interface, UPI

Fintech industry seeks UPI merchant discount rate levy on large sellers

Premiumtreasury bills, Bonds, yield curve, banking system

RBI Governor's remarks soothe bond market; rupee hits 2-month low

Premiumbankruptcy, IBBI

Breaking up bad assets: Can IBBI's part-resolution rewire insolvency rules?

PremiumIBC, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

IBC cases breaching resolution timeline hit 78% in FY25: Ind-Ra report

Topics : Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar Markets currency market commodity trading Brent crude oil Israel Iran Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayArisinfra Solutions IPOLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPODividend TodayUKPSC Admit Card 2025Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon