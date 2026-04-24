Israel PM Netanyahu says he underwent successful prostate cancer treatment

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he recently had successful treatment for cancer and is “in excellent physical condition.”

The leader, 76, said on X that doctors discovered a malignant prostate tumor at a “very early stage.” He didn’t say when that happened, but said it hadn’t spread. He was given the option of living with it, but decided on treatment.

The tumor was discovered during a routine check-up after surgery for an enlarged benign prostate a year and a half ago, he said.

“I underwent targeted treatment that removed the problem and left no trace of it,” he said of the tumor. “I went to a few short treatments, read a book, and continued working. The spot disappeared completely.”

Netanyahu is Israel’s longest serving prime minister and plans to run again in the next elections, set be held by late October.

He made the announcement with his annual medical report being released on Friday. He said he had it delayed by two months “not to allow the Iranian terror regime to spread even more false propaganda against Israel.”