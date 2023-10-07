Israel's death toll from Hamas rocket attack rises to 100, over 900 injured

More than 100 people have been killed in the Hamas "terror attack" on Israel, according to medical officials, The Times of Israel reported citing Hebrew-language media.

According to the Health Ministry, 908 injured people have been taken to hospital for treatment in the ongoing terror attack by Hamas on Israel's southern and central region, The Times of Israel reported.

Some 800 people have been injured in the attacks, which have included dozens of Hamas terrorists infiltrating Israel and gunning down soldiers and people. Others were injured in rocket attacks.

In a statement posted on X, Israel Foreign Ministry stated, "At least 100 Israelis murdered and more than 900 wounded in terror attacks by Hamas terrorists."

While sharing the post on X, Israel Foreign Ministry stated, "The fighting in southern Israel is still ongoing. Our security forces are securing areas which are under attack by Hamas terrorists who infiltrated Israeli communities and who have taken civilians captive."

This comes after a barrage of rockets slammed into southern and central Israel after Hamas launched a "surprise attack" on Saturday morning.

Terror cells from the Gaza group have infiltrated a number of communities in the south of the country, according to The Times of Israel report. Hamas has also claimed to have kidnapped five IDF soldiers. However, IDF has not yet spoken on the report.

The Israel Defense Forces' top spokesman Rear (Adm.) Daniel Hagari has said that Hamas has taken Israelis as hostages to the Gaza Strip, The Times of Israel reported.

Speaking to reporters, Hagari said Israeli soldiers have also been killed in the fighting. He did not reveal the number of hostages or soldiers killed. Hagari said there are still 22 locations of ongoing fighting in southern Israel, including hostage situations in Be'eri and Ofakim.

He said Israeli troops have reached all towns on the Gaza border and added that the forces are working to scan everyone, according to The Times of Israel report. According to Hagari, four divisions are being deployed to the Gaza border, joining 31 battalions that are already there.

In the first reaction to the 'surprise attack', Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel "is at war", further asserting that they will "win it".

"We are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war. This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. We have been in this since the early morning hours. I convened the heads of the security establishment and ordered, first of all, to clear out the communities that have been infiltrated by terrorists. This currently is being carried out," Netanyahu said in a video statement.

Netanyahu has ordered the mobilization of reserves. He called on citizens of Israel to adhere to the directives of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Home Front Command.

Netanyahu said, "At the same time, I have ordered an extensive mobilization of reserves and that we return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known. The enemy will pay an unprecedented price. In the meantime, I call on the citizens of Israel to strictly adhere to the directives of the IDF and Home Front Command. We are at war and we will win it.