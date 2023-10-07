close
Sensex (0.55%)
65995.63 + 364.06
Nifty (0.55%)
19653.50 + 107.75
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
40284.70 + 238.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5921.40 + 28.95
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
44360.60 + 147.25
Heatmap

Israel's death toll from Hamas rocket attack rises to 100, over 900 injured

According to the Health Ministry, 908 injured people have been taken to hospital for treatment in the ongoing terror attack by Hamas on Israel's southern and central region

Russia Ukraine Conflict

Representative image

ANI Middle East
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 7 2023 | 8:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

More than 100 people have been killed in the Hamas "terror attack" on Israel, according to medical officials, The Times of Israel reported citing Hebrew-language media.
According to the Health Ministry, 908 injured people have been taken to hospital for treatment in the ongoing terror attack by Hamas on Israel's southern and central region, The Times of Israel reported.
Some 800 people have been injured in the attacks, which have included dozens of Hamas terrorists infiltrating Israel and gunning down soldiers and people. Others were injured in rocket attacks.
In a statement posted on X, Israel Foreign Ministry stated, "At least 100 Israelis murdered and more than 900 wounded in terror attacks by Hamas terrorists."
While sharing the post on X, Israel Foreign Ministry stated, "The fighting in southern Israel is still ongoing. Our security forces are securing areas which are under attack by Hamas terrorists who infiltrated Israeli communities and who have taken civilians captive."
This comes after a barrage of rockets slammed into southern and central Israel after Hamas launched a "surprise attack" on Saturday morning.

Also Read

Israel's Netanyahu appoints a Joe Biden critic as new media advisor: Report

Netanyahu discharged from hospital after overnight stay after a dizzy spell

We are at war: Netanyahu tells Israel after Hamas' unprecedented attack

Israel PM Netanyahu released from hospital ahead of vote on legal overhaul

Netanyahu voices support for military after his son lambastes officials

Indian Embassy in Israel issues advisory, urges Indians to remain vigilant

Two 6.3 magnitude earthquakes kill 15, injure nearly 40 in Afghanistan

We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour, says PM Modi

Black market, smuggling cost Pakistan's economy $23 bn annually: Report

We are at war: Netanyahu tells Israel after Hamas' unprecedented attack

Terror cells from the Gaza group have infiltrated a number of communities in the south of the country, according to The Times of Israel report. Hamas has also claimed to have kidnapped five IDF soldiers. However, IDF has not yet spoken on the report.
The Israel Defense Forces' top spokesman Rear (Adm.) Daniel Hagari has said that Hamas has taken Israelis as hostages to the Gaza Strip, The Times of Israel reported.
Speaking to reporters, Hagari said Israeli soldiers have also been killed in the fighting. He did not reveal the number of hostages or soldiers killed. Hagari said there are still 22 locations of ongoing fighting in southern Israel, including hostage situations in Be'eri and Ofakim.
He said Israeli troops have reached all towns on the Gaza border and added that the forces are working to scan everyone, according to The Times of Israel report. According to Hagari, four divisions are being deployed to the Gaza border, joining 31 battalions that are already there.
In the first reaction to the 'surprise attack', Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel "is at war", further asserting that they will "win it".
"We are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war. This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. We have been in this since the early morning hours. I convened the heads of the security establishment and ordered, first of all, to clear out the communities that have been infiltrated by terrorists. This currently is being carried out," Netanyahu said in a video statement.
Netanyahu has ordered the mobilization of reserves. He called on citizens of Israel to adhere to the directives of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Home Front Command.
Netanyahu said, "At the same time, I have ordered an extensive mobilization of reserves and that we return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known. The enemy will pay an unprecedented price. In the meantime, I call on the citizens of Israel to strictly adhere to the directives of the IDF and Home Front Command. We are at war and we will win it.
Topics : Benjamin Netanyahu israel Hamas

First Published: Oct 7 2023 | 8:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPAK vs NED LIVE SCORELatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesRBI MPC Meet LiveGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon