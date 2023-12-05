Sensex (0.63%)
Israel storms Khan Younis in southern Gaza, killing scores: Report

Some took up positions inside the town of Bani Suhaila on Khan Younis' eastern outskirts

israel hamas

Representative image

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 11:38 PM IST
Israeli forces launched their storm of the main city in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, where hospitals were overrun with scores of Palestinian wounded and dead.
 
In what appeared to be the biggest ground assault since a truce collapsed last week, residents said Israeli tanks had entered the eastern parts of Khan Younis for the first time, crossing from the Israeli border fence and advancing west.
 
Some took up positions inside the town of Bani Suhaila on Khan Younis’ eastern outskirts, while others continued further and were stationed on the edge of a Qatari-funded housing development called Hamad City, residents said.
 
The Israelis, who seized the northern half of Gaza last month before pausing for the week-long truce, say they are now extending their ground campaign to the rest of the enclave to fulfill their objective of annihilating its Hamas rulers.
 
“We’re moving ahead with the second stage now. A second stage that is going to be difficult militarily,” government spokesperson Eylon Levy told reporters in a briefing.
 
Israel was open to "constructive feedback" on reducing harm to civilians as long as the advice is consistent with its aim of destroying Hamas, he said. At Khan Younis’ main Nasser hospital, the wounded arrived by ambulance, car, flatbed truck and donkey cart after what survivors described as a strike that hit a school being used as a shelter for the displaced.
 
Gaza health ministry spokesperson Ashra al-Qidra said at least 43 corpses had already reached Nasser hospital that morning, and dozens more were feared trapped under rubble or in locations unsafe for ambulances to recover them.

Washington urges less  harm to civilians

Washington has called on its close ally Israel to do more to reduce harm to civilians in the next phase of the Gaza war, which Israel launched in retribution for an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas fighters who rampaged through towns, killing 1,200 people and seizing 240 hostages according to Israel's tally. Israel considers flooding 

Gaza tunnels with seawater

Israel has assembled a large system of pumps that may be used to flood tunnels used by militant group Hamas under the Gaza strip in a bid to drive out fighters, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday , citing US officials.
First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 11:38 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon