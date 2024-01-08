Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Japan's foreign minister visits Poland to strengthen ties with Nato nation

Kamikawa conferred with Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski in Warsaw and a placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. She also was scheduled to meet President Andrzej Duda

Photo by Nemesia Production on Unsplash

Photo by Nemesia Production on Unsplash

AP Warsaw
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 9:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa met with top officials in Poland on Monday to strengthen ties with the NATO nation, which borders Ukraine.
Kamikawa conferred with Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski in Warsaw and a placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. She also was scheduled to meet President Andrzej Duda.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
She began her visit to Poland on Saturday but interrupted it to make an unannounced visit to Ukraine, where she pledged Japan's continued support for the country as it tries to defend itself against Russia's invasion. Japan announced during her visit that it would contribute $37 million to the NATO trust fund to provide Ukraine drone detection systems.
In Warsaw, Kamikawa told reporters during a short news briefing that she went to Ukraine to show Japan's solidarity with the country and that Japan was working with Poland to support Kyiv.
Both she and Sikorski said at a news conference that Japan and Poland are strong strategic partners who intend to strengthen their ties further.
Kamikawa said through an interpreter that the two countries are united by their values and principles, and noted that their talks also focused on the situation in East Asia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Turkey agrees to send Sweden's Nato accession protocol to Parl: Stoltenberg

Nato summit boosted by deal to advance Sweden's bid to join alliance

Poland's voters reject their right-wing govt, but many challenges lie ahead

Poland's hard-right party pushes new, less friendly course on Ukraine

Tokyo's heat smashes 150-year trend as extreme weather bakes globe

Sri Lanka Navy ready to send ship to Red Sea to protect merchant vessels

iPhone lands in functioning condition after 16,000 ft fall from Alaska Air

350,000 people applied for asylum in Germany in 2023, up 51% in 1 year

Israeli airstrike kills Hezbollah commander in Lebanon: Security official

India a great friend since 1971, says Sheikh Hasina after election win

Topics : NATO Japan Poland

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 9:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayNew Income Tax RegimeBilkis Bano Case Verdict TodayEaseMyTripIndia-Maldives Diplomatic RowBoycott Maldives TrendsBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon