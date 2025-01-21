Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 12:34 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Biden's last day as Prez: How he issued pardons before Trump's inauguration

Biden's last day as Prez: How he issued pardons before Trump's inauguration

On his final day in office, Joe Biden issued preemptive pardons to allies and family, citing politically motivated threats, before attending a farewell ceremony and handing over power to Donald Trump

President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump

President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump walk out to the presidential limousine, as they depart the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (Photo: AP/PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On Monday morning, Joe Biden made his final departure from the Oval Office, joined by President Donald Trump. This marked the first time both leaders participated in the traditional handover of power, as Trump had skipped Biden’s inauguration in 2021.
 
Just hours before his departure, Biden issued a series of preemptive pardons to high-profile individuals, shielding them from what he described as politically motivated retribution promised by his successor. Among those pardoned were Biden’s siblings and their spouses, in a historic use of presidential clemency as a defensive measure.
 

Biden pardons allies

The preemptive pardons extended to individuals linked to Biden’s administration, including members of the committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack. High-profile names such as former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A Milley, Dr Anthony S Fauci, and former Representative Liz Cheney were also included. Biden justified the move, stating it was necessary to protect against baseless prosecutions that could damage reputations and livelihoods.
 
 
Drawing parallels to President Gerald Ford’s 1974 pardon of Richard Nixon, Biden’s decision is notable for its broader scope, covering a larger group of allies and officials.

Also Read

BJP, Maharashtra

LIVE: BJP says party will provide free education to needy students of Delhi if voted to power

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump to revoke clearances of ex-officials linked to Hunter's laptop letter

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump lifts freeze on LNG export permit applications, scraps Biden's policy

Donald Trump

All you need to know about executive order a Trump tool to reshape govt

Donald Trump

Trump reverses Biden's oil drilling bans, opens US waters for exploration

 

Biden shields family from retribution

On Monday morning, Biden issued blanket pardons for his brother James and his wife Sara, his sister Valerie and her husband John Owens, and his brother Francis. This follows his controversial pardon of his son Hunter Biden, who faced charges related to tax and gun crimes.
 
Unlike Hunter, none of Biden’s other family members had been formally charged with any crimes. In a statement, Biden condemned what he called relentless attacks on his family during his presidency.
 
“Unfortunately, I have no reason to believe these attacks will end,” he said, defending his decision as a necessary response to partisan efforts to harm his loved ones.
 

Trump’s threats against Democrats

During his campaign, President Donald Trump frequently hinted at using the Justice Department to target political adversaries, raising concerns about politically motivated prosecutions.
 
Biden’s pardons are widely viewed as a defensive measure against potential actions by the incoming administration, aiming to shield allies and family from anticipated retribution.
 

Biden’s final day as US president

Biden and his wife Jill spent Sunday, their last full day in office, in South Carolina, a state pivotal to his 2020 election victory. The couple attended services at Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston and toured the International African American Museum.
 
“Joe Biden is showing once again who he is by coming back to the state that really launched him to the presidency,” said Representative Jim Clyburn, whose endorsement in 2020 was instrumental in Biden’s campaign turnaround.
 

Farewell speech

In his farewell address, Biden reflected on the resilience of American democracy. “In the past four years, our democracy has held strong,” he said.
 
He warned against growing inequality, saying, “An oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power, and influence that threatens our democracy.”
 
Expressing gratitude to the American people, Biden reaffirmed his faith in the nation’s founding principles. “After 50 years of public service, I give you my word, I still believe in the idea for which this nation stands,” he said.
 
Urging Americans to safeguard the country’s future, he concluded, “Now it’s your turn to stand guard. May you all be the keeper of the flame.” 
   

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump Inauguration LIVE: Trump signs order for US to exit WHO, withdraws from Paris Accords again

Donald Trump

Panama, familiar with US intervention, bristles at Trump's remarks on canal

Donald Trump

Trump promises 2nd term focused on immigration, nationalism & retribution

Donald Trump, Trump, Melania Trump

Global companies likely to be affected by Trump's promised tariffs

Donald Trump

Watch: Trump cuts cake, then dances with military sword at inaugural ball

Topics : Joe Biden US President Donald Trump Jill Biden BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon