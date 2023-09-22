close
Kim presents steps to boost Russia ties as US, Seoul warn on weapons deals

Kim underscored the need to expand bilateral cooperation in every field, making a substantial contribution to the promotion of the well-being of the people of the two countries, KCNA said

Kim’s health became the subject of global intrigue during a 20-day absence last year in which he missed birthday celebrations for his late grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung.

Observers say Kim could ship ammunition to refill Putin's exhausted arms stores to back his war efforts in Ukraine in return for receiving sophisticated weapons technologies and economic aid.

AP Seoul
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 9:01 AM IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered unspecified steps to further develop relations with Russia after his recent visit to the country as his foreign rivals warn that any cooperation on military weapons would be dangerous and bring consequences.
Experts speculated North Korea and Russia likely discussed banned arms transfer deals and other cooperation measures during Kim's six-day trip last week. They say the two countries are serious about sharply boosting their ties while they are engaged in separate confrontations with the West.
During a Politburo meeting on Wednesday, Kim arranged for work to be done on further developing bilateral ties at "a new high level at the practical stage" to consolidate "the success" of his Russia trip, the official Korean Central News Agency said Friday.
Kim underscored the need to expand bilateral cooperation in every field, making a substantial contribution to the promotion of the well-being of the people of the two countries, KCNA said.
While travelling in Russia's Far East, Kim met with President Vladimir Putin and visited key Russian military and technology sites. The two suggested they would cooperate on defence issues but gave no specifics, which left South Korea and its allies including the United States uneasy.
Observers say Kim could ship ammunition to refill Putin's exhausted arms stores to back his war efforts in Ukraine in return for receiving sophisticated weapons technologies and economic aid.

The US, South Korea and their partners have warned that Russia and North Korea would pay a price if they proceed with such deals in breach of UN Security Council resolutions that ban any weapons trade with North Korea. Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, voted for those UN resolutions.
Speaking before the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said any action by a permanent UN Security Council member to circumvent international norms would be dangerous and "paradoxical". Yoon said that South Korea, together with its allies, "will not sit idly by" over a possible Pyongyang-Moscow weapons deal that he said would pose a threat to not only Ukraine but also South Korea.
Many experts say North Korea would seek Russian help to complete the development of high-tech weapons systems such as spy satellites, nuclear-powered submarines and powerful long-range missiles. They say Kim wants to modernise his weapons arsenals to wrest greater concessions from the US and South Korea.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 9:01 AM IST

