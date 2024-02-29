Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Meta hit with European complaints over data for FB, Instagram targeted ads

The groups claim this violates the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, which allows fines as high as 4 per cent of annual revenue for the most serious infractions

Meta

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 12:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Stephanie Bodoni
 
Meta Platforms Inc. faces a swathe of complaints in Europe for allegedly failing to get proper consent before collecting vast amounts of data about Facebook and Instagram users so it can target the ads they see.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Eight consumer organisations will lodge the complaints with national data watchdogs on Thursday, accusing Meta of creating a “smokescreen” by offering users the choice of using ad-free versions of their social media services as long as they pay. 

The groups claim this violates the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, which allows fines as high as 4 per cent of annual revenue for the most serious infractions.

Meta’s “unfair ‘pay-or-consent’ choice is the company’s latest effort to legalize its business model,” Ursula Pachl, deputy director general of EU-wide consumer group BEUC, said in a joint statement. It’s “the same old hoovering up of all kinds of sensitive information about people’s lives which it then monetizes through its invasive advertising model.”

Meta has been offering ad-free versions of Facebook and Instagram since November, in return for a monthly fee. The move came in response to increasing pressure and a Europe-wide ban on leveraging the trove of user data to target them with ads without their consent. 

Meta pointed to past statements that the change was backed by an EU court ruling last year saying businesses should offer alternatives for customers who don’t want their data collected and sold to advertisers, “if necessary for an appropriate fee.”

“The option for people to purchase a subscription for no ads balances the requirements of European regulators while giving users choice and allowing Meta to continue serving all people” in Europe, according to Meta.

The consumer complaints will add pressure on data regulators to come to a decision quickly. New EU rules will kick in March 7 that will further broaden the powers of watchdogs and impose further limits on platforms to process personal data for advertising purposes, and open the risks for more EU scrutiny. 

The Irish Data Protection Commission, the lead authority for Meta due to its EU base in Dublin, said it’s continuing to assess Meta’s plan. The EU panel of data protection watchdogs, called EDPB, is separately working on an opinion “on the requirements for valid consent in the context of consent or pay models implemented by large online platforms,” it said in a statement. 

Also Read

Meta lets users download Reels from public accounts on Instagram; check how

Now you can post videos with text captions on Instagram Notes: How it works

Meta mulls paid option for ad-free Instagram, Facebook in India: Details

Meta to discontinue cross-app chats between Instagram and Facebook: Details

Soon, Instagram to let users add polls in comments under their posts

Japan PM to make appearance at Parliament hearing over funds scandal

Pakistan National Assembly to meet after President Alvi summons session

Biden continues to be fit for duty, says his physician after health checkup

Air leak at ISS poses no danger to its crew, say Russian space officials

Continuing to do everything to improve visa process, green card backlog: WH


This opinion will be binding on national data watchdogs and provide more clarity on the scope of what’s feasible for tech firms. 
Topics : Europe Facebook Instagram Advertisment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySandeshkhali Case Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWhatsAppHavells India Share PriceBitcoinReliance Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon