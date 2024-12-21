Business Standard

Saturday, December 21, 2024 | 10:45 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Mexico City to boost mobility, security ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Mexico City to boost mobility, security ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

The city's proposed mobility budget, which includes initiatives to make it easier for fans to enter and exit the iconic Azteca stadium, will increase to nearly 7 billion pesos

Mexico flag, Mexico

Mexico City will host the opening match for the FIFA World Cup that will be held alongside the US and Canada. Photo: Shutterstock

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 10:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Alex Vasquez
 
Mexico City is preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with plans to increase investment in mobility and security next year, according to a top official. 
 
The city’s proposed mobility budget, which includes initiatives to make it easier for fans to enter and exit the iconic Azteca stadium, will increase to nearly 7 billion pesos (around $348 million), representing 186% more than the 2024 allocation, said Juan Pablo de Botton, the capital’s finance minister, in an interview with Bloomberg News following the presentation of the budget proposal. 
 
The capital, led by the ruling party’s Clara Brugada, is also proposing a record high budget for its subway system, planning for 23 billion pesos in investment. The public works budget will increase 12.5% ​​to 13.5 billion pesos, and includes investments in the historic Tlalpan causeway to facilitate access to the games, de Botton said. 
 
 
“The challenge is for people to be able to enter and leave on time and move around the city freely, feeling happy and safe,” de Botton said. 

Also Read

Photo: Reuters

8 killed, 2 injured after gunmen opened fire in central Mexican town

Claudia Sheinbaum, President of Mexico

Mexico hints at retaliation to Donald Trump's threats of 25% tariffs

Typhoon Gaemi, cyclone, flood, waterlogging, rains

Tropical depression Sara heads to Mexico after floods, 1 dead in Honduras

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump threatens to impose 200% tariff on vehicles imported from Mexico

Claudia Sheinbaum

Sheinbaum becomes Mexico's first female prez, vows 'it's time for women'

 
Mexico City will host the opening match for the FIFA World Cup that will be held alongside the US and Canada. The stadium is separately undergoing renovations to expand seating to 87,000. 
 
The city’s plans to prepare for the international event also include 600 million pesos set aside for the installation of security cameras in the subway.
 
The public works budget will also be spent on facilities known as “utopias,” while the mobility budget also includes three additional Cablebus lines and a separate bus line. 
 
Social Spending   
The budget’s top priority will be social spending, with an allocation of 17 billion pesos for subsidies and social programs, de Botton said.
 
A second priority is strengthening the local budget for municipalities, including the largest allocation in history of resources to that segment, he added, bringing it up 8.8% to 291.5 billion pesos.
 
“It’s a responsible, prudent and austere budget that combats inequalities,” the minister said. 
 
Sustainable Debt 
Congress approved Mexico City to offer 3.5 billion pesos in debt next year, which must now be approved by the local legislature, de Botton said, and which will be used primarily for the issuance of sustainable debt for mobility projects, like the construction of the new cable car lines. 
 
De Botton said Mexico City is planning to carry out the issuance by mid-2025. “This will help us reduce polluting emissions from other types of transport,” he added.
 
The capital is also setting aside 15 billion pesos on water-related projects that aim to make water management more efficient by changing distribution networks, rehabilitating wells and eliminating leaks. Water has become an increasingly pressing issue for the city amid recurring dry seasons, with President Claudia Sheinbaum pledging to tackle the problem in her inauguration speech.
 

More From This Section

Carbon emission, pollution, climate change

Man-made products could be storing 8.4 bn tonnes of carbon: Study

hacking, data, privacy, cyber security

WhatsApp wins major legal case against Pegasus spyware maker NSO

Donald Trump, Trump

Crypto companies Kraken, Ripple, Ondo donate to Trump's inauguration

Joe Biden

Senate approves 235th judge of Biden's term, beating Trump's tally

Gaza, Israel-Gaza war

Over 2 million people remain trapped in Gaza's dire conditions: UNRWA

Topics : FIFA Mexico City Mexico FIFA World Cup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon