Tuesday, July 14, 2026 | 09:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / New York to impose country's first statewide moratorium on data centres

New York to impose country's first statewide moratorium on data centres

New York will halt approvals for new hyperscale data centres for up to a year as it drafts rules to address AI-driven energy, water and environmental concerns

Technology, IT services, data centre

AP New York
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2026 | 9:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

New York will block the construction of any new large data centres for up to a year so the state can create rules to protect the environment and energy grid from the power-hungry facilities that fuel artificial intelligence technology.
 
Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to sign an executive order on Tuesday morning imposing the country's first statewide moratorium on hyperscale data centres, which house thousands of computer servers and require massive amounts of energy and a steady supply of water to keep cool.
 
"As data centre development threatens to hike up utility bills, deplete our natural resources, and create uncertainty for New Yorkers, it's my responsibility to take action and lead," Hochul, a Democrat, said in a statement.
 
 
The order will pause state permitting for new large data centres and direct state regulators to create standards that address environmental impacts, energy demand, water usage and other factors, the governor's office said.
 
Tech companies and other backers have argued that moves to block the construction of data centres hurt job growth for local communities and cede ground to China in a race to lead in the rapidly growing AI industry.

Also Read

Researchers warn AI hallucinations are opening a new front in cybersecurity.

What is AI squatting? An emerging cyber threat targeting AI hallucinations

Anthropic's Claude

Anthropic introduces India pricing for Claude subscription plans: Report

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP govt offers special provisions to propel Eastern UP, Bundelkhandpremium

Utkarsh Malhotra

Nexus bets AI's biggest winners will be built beneath the chatbotspremium

manufacturing, ai, artificial intelligence

AI adoption is changing how enterprises think about intellectual property

 
Earlier this year, Maine seemed poised to establish a similar moratorium. But the measure was vetoed by the state's Democratic Gov. Janet Mills because it would have blocked a proposed data centre in a town that has struggled following the closure of a local mill. Moratoriums have been proposed in at least a dozen states but have not gotten far, though some counties and municipalities have imposed their own temporary bans.
 
The decision in New York also carries political significance for Hochul's reelection campaign and the state's tight congressional races this fall, as Democrats move to address affordability concerns over high utility bills and other pocketbook issues. The governor this year softened New York's ambitious goals to reduce greenhouse gases, citing rising energy costs for consumers.
 
Hochul's Republican opponent in the governor's race, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, opposes a statewide moratorium and says local governments should be allowed to strike deals with tech companies for data centre projects that promise enough economic benefits.
 
The state Legislature this year approved its own moratorium bill, but Hochul's office described the legislation as complex and said it needed additional work. Instead, the governor is opting for an executive order that would take effect immediately once signed.
 
New York, at this stage, has not been a destination for the biggest hyperscale data centres. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

us inflation

US consumer inflation slows in June, but Fed rate hike fears linger

Hormuz, ships, shipping,

Govt official says 7 Indian-flagged vessels in Persian Gulf currently

Bangkok, Bangkok fire, Thailand, Thailand police

Bangkok's deadliest bar fire that killed 30: All that you need to know

Bangkok fire, fire, thailand, bangkok

Death toll in Bangkok music bar fire rises to 30, dozens remain in hospital

crude oil, hormuz, persian gulf

1 Indian killed, 6 injured after Iranian missiles hit UAE tankers in Hormuz

Topics : New York Data centre artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 8:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to WatchClaude AI Pricing in IndiaiOS Public BetaSBI Fund Management IPOWelspun Corp Share PriceEPFO PF Transfer OptionWhat is AI SquattingUpcoming Q1 ResultsWipro Q1 Preview