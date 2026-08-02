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Home / World News / Opec+ likely to approve September output hike, pause further increases

Opec+ likely to approve September output hike, pause further increases

The seven core ​members of Opec+ - ​Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Algeria, Kazakhstan and Oman - have ​been increasing monthly production quotas for most of this year

Opec

Some members of the group, including Iraq, are pushing for higher individual quotas to reflect higher capacity | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters LONDON
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2026 | 1:37 PM IST

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Opec+ plans to approve a production quota increase on Sunday of around 188,000 barrels per day from September after which it will pause further output increases, sources said, as the group completes the ‌unwinding of voluntary cuts. 
 
The seven core ​members of Opec+ - ​Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Algeria, Kazakhstan and Oman - have ​been increasing monthly production quotas for most of this year. Those increases have remained largely on paper, however, as the Iran and Ukraine wars disrupted exports from the Gulf, Russia and ​Kazakhstan.
 
After September, the group will likely pause output increases for ‌the rest of the year, one Opec+ delegate and ​one Opec+ source said as the alliance faces potentially difficult talks over new production quotas.
 
 
The September increase would complete a phased rollback of ‌a 1.65 million bpd supply ​cut originally agreed in ‌2023, when the group still included the United Arab Emirates, ‌which left Opec in May. Opec+ is carrying out a review ​of members' oil production capacity to be used for 2027 output baselines, from which quotas are set.
 
The ​pause after September would leave in place roughly 2 million barrels per day of Opec+ cuts dating ‌back to 2022 until the group decides how to distribute ‌additional supply among members. 
 
Some members of the group, including Iraq, are pushing for higher individual quotas to reflect higher capacity. 
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : OPEC OPEC output Opec oil Opec supply cuts

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First Published: Aug 02 2026 | 1:37 PM IST